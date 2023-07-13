Thursday, July 13, 2023
RELATIONSHIPS

Sex study exposes horniest generation – and it's good news for millennials

Millennials are enjoying more sex sessions than Gen Z, according to a new study.

The study by eHarmony’s Gen Z Deep Dive found 91% of millennials in relationships bonk at least once a week.

But it discovered only 78% of coupled up Gen Z are getting down and dirty as often.

While there’s no “right” amount of sex to have, the research does reveal what generation is the horniest.

The findings also discovered Gen Z isn’t all that far behind when it comes to the bedroom.

Dating website eHarmony found 46% used more than six sex positions this year, compared to 40% of millennials.

Additionally 45% of Gen Z singles are comfortable dating more than one person at a time.

They’re also more likely to indulge in an unprotected sex session.

It even found just 26% of Gen Z skip contraception versus a low 16% of millennials who wear a condom.

Relationship expert Laurel House said: “Gen Z tends to be more sexually free than millennials.

“They usually feel confident exploring their sexuality with fewer boundaries and limitations.”

It’s not to say that Gen Z singles are always up for it as 25% look for an emotional connection before hitting the sack.

Just 19% are after sexual chemistry compared to 24% of millennials, while 18% want to feel physically safe.

However, one thing we can all agree on is that 65% of singletons are down to hook up on the first date.

