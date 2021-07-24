Connect with us

Sex robots can spice things up!

Sex robots will make humans better lovers, says Concordia University PhD psychology candidate Simon Dube.

He specialises in erobotics, the study of robotic technologies developed around human sexuality.

According to Dube from Canada, the new breed of robots can improve the sexual desire or excitement of human beings.

Dube said robots could recognise and understand human emotions to allow people to explore their fantasies.

“The main driver in people wanting to have sex and intimate relationships with machines is sexual curiosity and our pursuit of pleasure, as well as exploring new ways of having sex and our sexual fantasies,” Dube said.

The 27-year-old, who is in the final year of his PhD in Montreal, said robots are unlikely to prevent people from having sex with other humans, but could instead compliment sexual relationships between humans.

“This technology can be used and designed to help us understand each other and improve the quality of our relationships with fellow humans,” he said.

Buildings that look like giant 4-5s (PHOTOS)

July 24, 2021

JUST like a 4-5, the true mark of a great building is its ability to stand upright with a great foundation at the bottom.

According to HuffPost magazine, there are actual buildings that look just like 4-5s.

ALSO READ: BENEFITS OF HAVING BIG BREASTS!

Here are some of them:

1. People’s Daily building in Beijing

While under construction, the newspaper’s headquarters reminded people of a 4-5 on a daily basis.

2. Ypsilanti Water Tower

This tower was erected in 1889, but its builders might not be too happy with its nickname, the Brick Dick, according to Cabinet magazine, which also bestowed on it the title of Most Phallic Building In The World.

3. Torre Glories

The 144m high home of Aguas de Barcelona in Spain was designed by French architect Jean Nouvel and is nicknamed the Modern Illuminated Dildo.

4. London’s 30 St Mary Axe

Affectionately known as The Gherkin, this building is 180m tall. And they say size doesn’t matter!

5. Two International Finance Centre in Hong Kong

HK magazine says the centre is alternately called The Shaver or The Giant Penis.

Best positions for having sex during pregnancy

July 22, 2021

With the rise in estrogen and progesterone levels during pregnancy, there are many changes happening in the body. Estrogen especially is associated with many pregnancy-related functions like improved blood circulation in the uterus, heightened sensitivity in your breasts and increases as well as increased lubrication in your vagina.

The increase in the level of hormones also boosts your libido. With heightened sensitivity, you may actually like sex during pregnancy more. Of course, you need to adjust a bit and take some precaution but having sex during pregnancy is usually safe and you can have sex as frequently as you like.

So, here are the best sex positions for each trimester during pregnancy.

The baby does not get hurt during sex because the baby is protected by your cervix and the amniotic fluid

1. Edge of couch missionary

During the first trimester, you can try anything. You do not have to worry about miscarriage as the baby is well protected and having sex will not harm him. Edge of couch missionary is one of the popular positions among men and women. Your partner can penetrate deep and your belly will not come in the way. The woman has to lie down on her back and the man stands facing the woman. The man enters the woman from under her legs. The woman can rest her legs up the man’s torso. You cannot do this position once you reach week 20 of your pregnancy

2. Scissors

It allows shallow penetration and is easy for both the man and the woman. The woman has to lie on her back and the man sits in front of her. The man has to enter from the side. This position allows the woman to have her clitoris against the top leg of the man.

For second trimester

1.Woman on top

During the second trimester, avoid positions that require you to lie flat on your back. Woman on top position will give you control over the depth of penetration and speed. This position will also not put pressure on the belly.

2. Doggy style

Another position you can try during the second trimester of your pregnancy is the doggy style. In this position, the woman has to stand on all fours and the man penetrates from rear side. If you have backache, use pillows to prop up your chest.

For third trimester

1. Spooning

Spooning will allow you to manage your belly and take pressure off of your uterus and back. The woman has to lie on her side and the man lies facing the back of the woman. The position is super gentle and allows shallow penetration. You can also tweak the position a bit by lying face to face

2. The reverse cowgirls

Being on top gives you control over penetration and speed. The reverse cowgirl position is a variation to the woman on top position and it allows the woman to stimulate her clitoris. The man lie down on his back and the woman straddle him. In this position, the woman faces away from the man.

Benefits of having big breasts!

July 22, 2021

According to human anatomy, there are two body parts that draw people to look at a woman.

These body parts are the bum and breasts.

While they both sit on opposite ends of the human body, they both draw significant attention.

Speaking about breasts, there has always been a conversation about the size and shape of one’s breasts.

According to the global surgery statistics, between 2019 and 2020 more than 400 000 women have undergone breast augmentation.

Simply put, women are investing in bigger breasts.

And while we may think the size of their breasts would be a hindrance for them, a recent study has shown that there are benefits to having big breasts.

According to lifestyle magazine How2Wish, there are several benefits to having bigger breasts.

We take a look at some of them:

1. Appearance, Appearance

As I alluded to earlier, ladies with big breasts are always paid attention to. They are more likely to turn heads than women with smaller breasts.

2. Large Breasts Allow You To Conceal

If a woman has a tummy, then the breasts will distract attention from them and the figure will seem visually perfect.

ALSO READ: PLACES YOU SHOULDN’T TOUCH HER DURING SEX!

3. Beautiful Neckline

A sexy neckline is possible only with prominent breasts. On a small chest, a low-cut dress will not look very impressive.

4. Intelligence

According to a global perception survey, women with large breasts are considered more intelligent by men than women with small breasts.

5. Great For Sex

According to The Frisky magazine, big breasts are great for sex and evoke greater orgasms.

