LIFESTYLES
Sex positions that will hit your G-spot
Want sex to get better and have your G-spot stroked the right way for a mind blowing orgasm? Here are 5 sex positions that work like a charm and hit the spot and rarely fail their mission. Some positions are very easy but some may need you to be flexible and active.
1.Side spoon
A side spoon position is best for the lazy ones out there because it is easy and you get good access to the G-spot. Lie down on one side and let your partner enter from behind. Spoon up and enjoy the movement which is well known for hitting the g-spot. This position gives clitoral orgasm as the blood flow makes the G-spot swell and it gets easier to reach it.
2. Laid back cowgirl
In this position, the receiver gets the control on the speed, the amount of access she wants and she can determine the direction in which her G-spot is getting the perfect stimulation from. The laid back one just has the one on top laid back a little instead of facing the partner. It gives better access to the spot.
3. G-wiz position
In this position, the receiver is on her back with her legs on partner’s either side of the chest while he enters her and catches a rhythm. In this position, the vagina is narrowed and it helps target the G-spot better.
4. Twisted doggy style
Instead of your partner being on all fours, she just has to lay down on her tummy with her back arched and raised towards you, while you penetrate. The angle can be raised with the help of pillows as well.
5. Wheelbarrow
This one may be slightly difficult especially if you are not into yoga. Here the penetrating partner stands while the receiving partner clings on to the other in a cart wheel position, literally upside down. The palms must take some support either on the floor or a stool.
LIFESTYLES
What the colour of your poop means and when to worry
The colour of our kak changes depending on the food we eat but do you know what it might mean for your health?
Brown kak is considered to be normal and that is due to the substance that is found in the bile.
The colour of the kak can change due to what we eat because we don’t eat the same thing every day but sometimes the change in colour can signal a health issue.
Here are the colours of your kak and what they mean according to a health website WebMd.com:
1. Brown Kak
The colour is the result of what you eat and how much bile is in your kak. Bile is a fluid your liver makes to digest fats. It starts out as a yellowish green colour. But as the pigments that give bile its colour travel through your digestive system, they go through chemical changes and turn brown.
2. Green Kak
Green or greenish kak is normal. It can be caused by green veggies such as spinach or kale, green food colouring, such as in drink mixes or ice pops and iron supplements
3. Yellow Kak
There may be times when your kak looks more yellow than brown and this is mostly common for babies, especially those who are breastfed. But if you have yellow kak that looks greasy and smells very bad, it may have too much fat. That could be a sign that your body isn’t digesting food properly or it could be a condition like Celiac disease. Celiac disease is a problem with digesting gluten, a protein in foods such as bread, crackers, and pasta, affecting the absorption of nutrients. Symptoms include gas and bloating, weight-loss, and fatigue.
4. White, Pale, or Clay-Colored Kak
This colour is not linked to what you eat but the medication you are taking or have taken or it could mean that there’s not enough bile to give your kak its typical brown colour. It could be a sign of a problem along the way. Liver disease, such as hepatitis, can keep bile from getting into your body waste. So can a blockage in the tubes (called ducts) that carry bile. This can happen because of gallstones, a tumour and a condition you’re born with called biliary atresia.
5. Black Kak
This may be because you ate something very dark-coloured or took medicine or supplement that causes black kak. But this colour can be a sign of a more serious problem – bleeding in the upper part of your digestive tract.
6. Red or Reddish Kak
Most of the time, red poop is caused by what you have eaten so don’t be too alarmed.
7. Orange Kak
Poop can often come out the colour of the food that went in, especially if you have diarrhea. If your kak has an orange colour, it’s most likely due to some orange foods.
Our diet affects the colour of our kak but if it’s white, bright red, or black, and you don’t think it’s from something you ate, it is advisable for you to see a doctor.
LIFESTYLES
Why people have sex with their ex
47% of men confessed to having sex with their exes while 43% of women confessed to doing it, a new research has shown.
Many people have had sex with their ex on at least one occasion.
When a sex expert from the Daily Mail asked people why they went back to having sex with their ex-partners even if the break-up was painful, many blamed alcohol.
Here are the reasons why people have sex with their ex:
1. The connection is already there – exes remember each other on a much deeper level, so it is better to go for an ex than a total stranger. Many exes still care for each other and sex is much more pleasurable with someone you care about.
2. Chances of them saying yes are high – it is much easier asking someone you know than someone you don’t know and it’s also not as dangerous as meeting someone new on a dating site.
3. You know their orgasm triggers – if you have been with someone for some time, surely you know what they like in bed and what they don’t, so you are likely to satisfy each other sexually.
4. Sometimes to move forward, you need to go back – if your thoughts of your ex are stopping you from moving on, perhaps that one last time will put things into perspective for you.
LIFESTYLES
What your oral health says about your general health?
Did you know that your oral health offers clues about your overall health – and that problems in your mouth can affect the rest of your body? There is growing evidence that supports the link between risk for periodontal disease and the development of other chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, certain cancers, and cognitive decline.
Personalised medicine, also known as precision medicine, uses an individual’s genetic profile to guide decisions about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disease.
Specific genetic testing, designed to reveal insights into the state of your oral health and your predisposition for developing periodontal disease and tooth caries, can also indicate whether you are at risk for other systemic diseases.
“Genetic factors are at the root cause of certain medical conditions,” says Helen Gautschi, Manager of R&D and education at DNAlysis Biotechnology, one of South Africa’s premier genetic testing laboratories.
“Our genetics are the building blocks for who and what we are. They play a large role in determining height, appearance, lifelong health, and so much more. Genetic testing examines DNA to give you insight into a broad range of matters, including mutations in your genes that may cause illness or disease. We encourage people to protect themselves by learning more about the connection between their oral and overall health.”
Gautschi says that once a genetic test for oral health has been conducted, patients are provided with a report that offers targeted, personalised diet, nutraceutical, lifestyle, and oral health recommendations to offset possible genetic weaknesses and optimise oral and systemic health outcomes.
“Our testing reports on 20 gene variations involved in key biological areas including innate immunity, inflammation and acquired immunity, sweet-tooth predisposition, detoxification, and lipid metabolism, all of which are essential in the management of periodontal and systemic health,” says Gautschi. “Testing is recommended for anyone over the age of 30, which is when gum disease starts to become more prevalent.”
The test is ideal for people who are about to undergo a dental procedure, those with a family or personal history of poor oral health, or who have amalgam fillings. It may also benefit those who are overweight, or have been diagnosed with coronary artery disease, diabetes or have uncontrolled blood glucose levels by providing further insight into these conditions.
Dr Mary Dawjee, Associate Dentist at The Thinc Clinic in Johannesburg, says a large percentage of the population is at risk for gum disease, which is a major cause of tooth loss. “Recent research confirms that gum disease is actually a result of common genetic mutations,” says Dawjee.
“Certain genes cause an autoimmune response from bacteria, which leads to inflammation and tissue damage. Genetic testing provides early warning of modifiable risk factors in your genes and enables people to change the expression of these genes through the right diet, nutrition, lifestyle, and other interventions. It is like being given a manual for your body.”
Being aware of the risk factors to your health is empowering. “It’s about taking responsibility for your health. Once you know what the risks are, you can make the changes necessary to mitigate them. With people living longer, they can now also live better by knowing what steps to take to maintain quality of life,” says Gautschi.
Speak to your health practitioner about how a DNASmile genetic test can give you insights into the state of your oral health, help you mitigate risks and improve your overall health using gene-based, personalised, interventions.
