Sex positions that will hit your G-spot

The colour of our kak changes depending on the food we eat but do you know what it might mean for your health?

Brown kak is considered to be normal and that is due to the substance that is found in the bile.

The colour of the kak can change due to what we eat because we don’t eat the same thing every day but sometimes the change in colour can signal a health issue.

Here are the colours of your kak and what they mean according to a health website WebMd.com:

1. Brown Kak

The colour is the result of what you eat and how much bile is in your kak. Bile is a fluid your liver makes to digest fats. It starts out as a yellowish green colour. But as the pigments that give bile its colour travel through your digestive system, they go through chemical changes and turn brown.

2. Green Kak

Green or greenish kak is normal. It can be caused by green veggies such as spinach or kale, green food colouring, such as in drink mixes or ice pops and iron supplements

3. Yellow Kak

There may be times when your kak looks more yellow than brown and this is mostly common for babies, especially those who are breastfed. But if you have yellow kak that looks greasy and smells very bad, it may have too much fat. That could be a sign that your body isn’t digesting food properly or it could be a condition like Celiac disease. Celiac disease is a problem with digesting gluten, a protein in foods such as bread, crackers, and pasta, affecting the absorption of nutrients. Symptoms include gas and bloating, weight-loss, and fatigue.

4. White, Pale, or Clay-Colored Kak

This colour is not linked to what you eat but the medication you are taking or have taken or it could mean that there’s not enough bile to give your kak its typical brown colour. It could be a sign of a problem along the way. Liver disease, such as hepatitis, can keep bile from getting into your body waste. So can a blockage in the tubes (called ducts) that carry bile. This can happen because of gallstones, a tumour and a condition you’re born with called biliary atresia.

5. Black Kak

This may be because you ate something very dark-coloured or took medicine or supplement that causes black kak. But this colour can be a sign of a more serious problem – bleeding in the upper part of your digestive tract.

6. Red or Reddish Kak

Most of the time, red poop is caused by what you have eaten so don’t be too alarmed.

7. Orange Kak

Poop can often come out the colour of the food that went in, especially if you have diarrhea. If your kak has an orange colour, it’s most likely due to some orange foods.

Our diet affects the colour of our kak but if it’s white, bright red, or black, and you don’t think it’s from something you ate, it is advisable for you to see a doctor.