ENTERTAINMENT
Sex For Role: A complete list of Nollywood celebrities accused of sexual misconduct before Odunlade Adekola’s case
Just when the dust is beginning to settle over sexual harassment allegations in the movie industry in Nigeria, another Nollywood big boss, Odunlade Adekola is on the spot for the same crime.
Adekola was accused of demanding for sex before giving movie roles. He has, however, denied the allegation.
Here is a list of all of the celebrities in the movie industry who have been accused of sexual misconduct before the story of Adekola came to public light on September 6, 2021.
The list will be continuously updated if or when more are accused of misbehavior.
Yomi Fabiyi
At least two people have accused Yomi Fabiyi of demanding sex in exchange for movie roles.
One of them, Actress Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice described her encounter with the actor, saying Fabiyi demanded sex before he could feature her in his movies.
However, the actor has vehemently denied all two allegations.
Yemi Solade
The popular Nollywood actor has had multiple accusations of sexual harassment and demanding sex in exchange for movie roles.
Several women have claimed Solade sent them nude pictures and requesting sex in exchange for roles.
Solade has denied the allegations.
Victor Okpala
Popular movie producer, Victor Okpala has been accused by several women of demanding sex in exchange for movie roles.
Some of them said they were teens at that time. Most notably, Actress Sharon Ohunene Jatto, who accused Okpala of trying to sleep with her when she was barely 17.
“I was barely 17 when this man asked that in exchange for a movie role I sleep with him.
“When I told him my age, he said ‘shey you’ll soon be 18, its fine’.
“He literally told me everyone in his film had to do it, saying ‘that’s the normal thing’.
Adebayo Tijani
Movie producer Adebayo Tijani has been accused by multiple women of sexual misbehavior including rape.
An Instagram user known as @Feyi1 has accused Tijani of sleeping with her for movie roles.
According to @Feyi1, Tijani promised her movie roles in order to help her acting career, which led to him raping her.
She went on to say that the movie director gave her a sexually transmitted virus, and that he is filthy, stinky, and shapeless.
Kaycee Oduche
Oduche has been accused of sexual misbehavior including lewd phone chats and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
‘Stop the madness’, Tuface breaks silence on row with Annie
Music star, Tuface Idibia, has broken his silence on the row with Annie, his wife.
The superstar has been silent since last week when his wife took to Instagram to accuse him of messing around with Pero Adeniyi, his first baby mama.
Annie had alleged that Tuface’s family had refused to accept her despite all her sacrifices.
Charles, the younger brother of the musician, had hit back at Annie, whom he described as being fetish.
He had also alleged that the mother of his brother’s wife was influencing her wrongly.
This triggered a backlash over the weekend as Annie’s brother hit back at Tuface’s family, whom they gave 24 hours ultimatum to tender an apology.
Earlier on Wednesday, an audio in which Annie said her husband had sneaked to America went viral.
Annie had accused Tuface’s cousin of conniving with his cousin on the trip, vowing to ruin so many things.
But several hours after the audio went into circulation, Tuface demanded that the “madness must stop”.
He said though it was bad that a private matter was brought to social media, his family should be allowed to resolve things internally.
Below is his Instagram post.
ENTERTAINMENT
Michael, Peace, Tega evicted from #BBNaija Show
Michael Chukwuebuka Ngene, Peace Ogor and Tega Offiong Dominic-Ajeboh, popularly known as Tega have been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes House after polling the lowest votes from viewers and voters.
The trio were nominated for possible eviction with twelve other housemates.
Michael, had won a sum of N2.5m and an all-expense paid trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai by gaining the highest points in a Pepsi task.
Peace emerged first runner up earning her N1.5m and an all-expense paid trip to One Africa Music Fest in Dubai. She also won the Eva Soap task with the grand prize of N250,000.
Tega is a 29-year-old business owner and hails from Cross River.
She was the only married female housemate in this year’s show.
Organisers of BBNaija had announced that Sunday’s eviction will be a ‘Kingsize’ eviction.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boma evicted from #BBNaija Show
Boma Martins Akpore popularly known as Boma has been evicted from BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show after polling the lowest votes from viewers and voters.
His eviction was announced by the show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu during the third BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Sunday Live eviction show on Sunday.
The 34-year-old ex-footballer and model engaged in a heated confrontation with Angel on Thursday — days after they shared a passionate kiss.
Organisers of BBNaija had announced that Sunday’s eviction will be a ‘Kingsize’ eviction.
