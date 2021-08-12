LIFESTYLES
Sex boosts your intelligence!
One remedy among humans for acquiring intelligence is having sex.
Yes, according to a recent study, sex has shown to boost intelligence.
According to a Korean study, sex increases intellectual functions. Sexual activity buffers the creation of neurons in the hippocampal region of the brain, which acts against detrimental functions caused by extreme stress.
According to a Glamour magazine report, older couples who are more sexually active have less chance of getting dementia.
In the US, University of Maryland researchers found that having sex grows brain cells. Consistent sex generates more brain cells in the area of the hippocampus associated with information retention.
And according to Harmony magazine, people who have sex improve their analytical skills.
Scientists say mindless sex promotes analytical and concrete thinking, compared to the impact of romance on the brain.
When in love, people typically focus on a long-term perspective which enhances holistic thinking and thereby creative thought, whereas when experiencing sexual encounters, they focus on the present and on concrete details enhancing analytic thinking.
6 habits of couples who have great sex
Sex is believed to be the highest form of intimacy in a romantic relationship. It proves that the two individuals trust each other completely and are ready to be vulnerable with each other. It strengthens a couple’s bond and helps connect them on various levels.
However, there is more to sex than the mere physical act. In order to have an amazing sexual experience, there are many other things we need to ensure.
Here is a look at 7 habits of couples who have great sex.
1. They are affectionate even outside the bedroom
Romance doesn’t start in the bedroom only. It should be a part of your everyday lives, no matter it leads to sex or not. Receiving little kisses, cuddles, and compliments, and feeling seen, wanted, and supported by your partner can go a long way to set up a great time in the bedroom.
2,They put it on their calendar
They put it on their calendar
Those who choose to organize their sex schedule do so because they like sex, and they want to keep having it. Also, the arrangement carries certain perks spontaneous sex does not, including anticipation. Couples can use it as an opportunity to incorporate something new and interesting into their sex lives.
3. They act like they are dating
They act like they are dating
When we are married, we don’t think we have to or need to do the things we did when we were dating. However, this is absolutely wrong. Thus, maintain eye contact, smile, let her talk without interrupting, lean in, and listen to what she says – just like you used to do while dating.
4. They know the importance of taking care of themselves
They know the importance of taking care of themselves
Staying healthy and feeling good about your body isn’t all about looks. When you feel confident about yourself, you can have a better time in bed, and that enhances things for your partner too. Keeping up with your general health by exercising and eating right can also help prevent issues in the bedroom like getting out of breath, not having a lot of stamina, not having the strength to try certain positions, or even erectile dysfunction.
5. They don't compare their sex lives to that of others
They don’t compare their sex lives to that of others
It’s easy to want to compare your sex life to what you see on TV, in porn, or to what your friends tell you. However, it’s about what works for your relationship. The sex lives of others shouldn’t be a concern.
6. They function as a team in everyday life
They function as a team in everyday life
Couples having great sex feel like they have an awesome teammate, even outside the bedroom. Splitting chores fairly, encouraging each other, being a good listener, and approaching problems as a team can improve your sexual habits and make you both feel ready for some romance at the end of the day.
These apps are good for cheating
According to recent statistics, Android and IOS users were monitored to check which applications were used to cheat in relationships.
According to The Messaging App Lab, various applications were measured and categorised under the Serial Cheating Apps category.
The publication looked at various features in these apps that allowed people to cheat.
These are the top apps that people use to cheat:
1. Viber
This 3rd party messaging application is available on all major devices. Viber allows you to create secret conversations. The messages in this conversation delete automatically after a certain length of time. Viber also allows hidden chats to happen as well.
2. Signal
This is another cheating application perfect for erasing communications. This app deletes all messages and media sent or received from a specific designated user after an allotted amount of time.
3. Telegram
Most people, even those who are not cheating use this application. The most recent versions of the app have features almost designed for cheating.
4. WhatsApp
The benefit of this application is its use of end-to-end encryption. This means that the data you divulge is fully secure and no one can access it unless they use your phone.
5. Facebook Messenger
This is an excellent platform for cheaters who want to have private conversations. Protected by a password and also possessing a secret chats, this applications seems to offer the perfect breeding ground for cheating.
Sleeping together makes you healthy
WE all love quality sleep and sleeping next to someone you love will give you just that with other benefits.
Sleeping next to someone you love makes you feel safe, which may help you fall asleep quicker.
A study by Northumbria University in the UK showed there’s a link between the time taken to fall asleep and our sleep health.
Sleeping next to your partner also makes you happier, because your body releases the dopamine hormone, responsible for feeling pleasure. It also releases serotonin known as the happy chemical in the body, which improves your mood and makes you laugh.
Sleeping with your partner lowers stress levels and blood pressure, boosts your immune system and reduces anxiety and pain.
Scientists from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania, US reported sexually active partners are more resistant to colds and flu because they produce more antibodies.
Cuddling also provides you with oxytocin and boosts your T-regulatory cells, key ingredients for keeping your immune system strong.
Get a good night’s sleep by cuddling your partner and enjoying the great health benefits with it!
