Sevilla win Europa League after beating Roma on penalties

Sevilla have won the Europa League after beating Roma 4-1 on penalties.

Goals from Paulo Dybala and an own goal from Gianluca Mancini kept the scoreline level at 1-1 after extra time, but Montiel scored the decisive penalty to seal a seventh Europa League crown for the Spanish side.

Roma had an early opportunity to take the lead in the first half when Dybala picked out Zeki Celik inside the penalty area. The 26-year-old fizzed a low cross into the path of Leonardo Spinazzola, who shot straight at goalkeeper Bono.

Dybala gave Roma the lead inside the 35th minute when Mancini threaded through a wonderful pass into the feet of the Argentina international, who calmly finished the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Fernando had Sevilla’s first clear-cut chance of the first half after an Ivan Rakitic corner found the Brazilian unmarked, only for his header to fly over the bar.

Rakitic came close to equalising for Sevilla after his brilliant long-range effort struck the right-hand post from 25 yards out.

Sevilla began the second period as the better side and got their reward in the 54th minute when Jesus Navas produced a wonderful cross into the box that defender Mancini turned into his own net.

Roma had a golden chance to regain the lead when a floated ball into the area picked out Roger Ibanez. His mistimed header fell into the path of Tammy Abraham who also failed to convert.

Substitute Andrea Belotti was picked out in the box with a delicate pass over the top of Sevilla’s defence, but his miscued shot went wide of the post.

Fernando had a late effort that dragged wide of the post, keeping the scoreline level and sending the game to extra time.

Chris Smalling’s thumping header hit the bar deep into stoppage time in the extra period, but no goals saw the game go to penalties.

It was Roma’s Mancini that missed the first spot kick after Bono saved with his feet, with Ibanez also missing to give Sevilla the chance to win the match.

After retaking the penalty, Montiel scored to earn the victory for Sevilla.