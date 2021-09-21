NEWS
Seven injured as Plateau students protest against exam shift
Seven persons reportedly sustained injuries, as students of Plateau State Polytechnic, Jos, were protesting, yesterday, against the postponement of their semester examination by the school authorities.
It was gathered that the protest, which was meant to be peaceful, was hijacked by hoodlums, who smashed cars’ windscreens.
The students had trooped out as early as 8.00 a.m. and blocked the Yakubu Gowon Way, a highway to Jos.
The postponement of the examination was as a result of the strike embarked upon by lecturers, who had issued a notice to the government over its purported inability to meet their demands of earned allowances and other issues.
One of the students, Tindak Theophilius, told newsmen that about seven students were receiving treatment in a hospital in Jos, adding that some of them, who was asthmatic, could not stand the teargas fired to disperse the students.
He described the decision of the management to postpone the examination as an attempt to truncate their academic journey.
Another student, identified as Pam Bulus, decried the incessant strike by the lecturers, adding that the development stagnated their academic progress.
“Nobody has come to address us on the issue and we feel this is not right. We demand a proper explanation from the management on why we cannot start our examinations today. We are tired of this back and forth; our academic journey is suffering and this is not good for us,” he lamented.
Efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer of the institution, John Ramadan, was abortive till the time of sending this report.
Rivers Prophetess dies two days after she was sentenced to life imprisonment
A prophetess, Edna Worleru, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment last week Thursday by a high court in Rivers State, is dead.
She died while serving the jail term handed to her by Justice Adolphus Enebeli.
The deceased, a prophetess with a church in Rumuche community in Emohua Local Government Area of the state was sentenced to life imprisonment for preparing a “poisonous” substance in the name of love portion for one Onyema Bright to administer on her man-friend, late Isreal Georgewill who was also a prophet in another church in the community.
The state prosecution council, Chidi Ekeh who confirmed the death of the prophetess on Monday, said she died last week Saturday after a brief illness.
The lawyer, however, noted that the corpse of the deceased still remained the property of the Federal Government and may not be released to the family.
He explained that “She was convicted on Thursday and by Friday she fell ill, they took her to the hospital, she didn’t return from the hospital.
“The people are trying to see whether they can take the corpse from prison to go and bury, but unfortunately that’s going to be an uphill task because she remains the property of the Federal Government. She hasn’t been discharged, she will still serve her prison term even in death.”
List of Nigerian governors who insist states must collect VAT and those opposed to the move
On Thursday, September 16, governors in Southern Nigeria held a meeting in Enugu to discuss critical issues affecting the region in particular and the nation at large.
One of the most important issues they discussed is the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT).
At least nine governors from the southern region have expressly stood against the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) by the FIRS.
VAT used to be collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) until recently when the Rivers state government challenged the federal agency.
The Lagos state government followed suit as governors seek to take power to collect VAT from the federal government.
The matter is currently at the Court of Appeal after the Rivers state government won at the Federal High Court level.
While many governors seem to be in support of states collecting VAT, there are also a few who believe the FIRS should continue collecting the tax.
READ ALSO VAT co
At the southern governors’ meeting, media reports state that they collectively backed VAT collection by states.
However, some governors were curiously absent at the meeting, opting to send their deputies. Considering this move, it is difficult to ascertain if truly all the southern governors are in support of states collecting VAT.
It is also important to note that one of the southern governors, David Umahi of Ebonyi, had earlier backed the FIRS to continue collecting VAT.
Here is the list of governors who have expressly backed states to collect VAT, rather than the FIRS:
Oluwarotimí Akeredólu (SAN) – Ondo state
Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu state
Nyesom Wike – Rivers state
Emmanuel Udom – Akwa Ibom state
Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos state
Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta – Delta state
Adegboyega Oyetola – Osun state
Douye Diri – Bayelsa state
Dapo Abiodun – Ogun state
Governors not in support of states collecting VAT
Yahaya Bello- Kogi State
David Umahi – Ebonyi state
Aminu Masari – Katsina state
Sokoto State shuts down telecommunication networks after Zamfara, Katsina
The Sokoto State Government has shut down telecommunications networks in 14 of the 23 local government areas of the state as part of the efforts to check banditry.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal announced the measure on Monday.
In an interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service, Tambuwal said the state secured approval from the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isah Pantami, before enforcing the ban on Monday.
He said the affected council areas are the most vulnerable to bandit attacks in the state.
The development in Sokoto followed that of the neighbouring Zamfara, where all parts of the state are affected; and Katsina State where 13 local government areas are affected.
The governments of the two North-west states announced the suspension of telecommunications networks and banned weekly markets and sale of petrol in jerry cans, among other drastic measures to check the activities of bandits.
Tambuwal said following the ban in Zamfara, bandits have intensified attacks in Sokoto. He said the measure has proved successful in Zamfara, as a result of which the bandits were fleeing from the state to Sokoto.
“Due to the ongoing military successes in Zamfara State, the bandits are fleeing to Sokoto,” the governor said.
Tambuwal said the network ban is effective in Dange Shuni, Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Raba, Tureta, Goronyo, Tangaza and Isa local government areas amongst others.
Isa local government area shares boundaries with Shinkafi LGA in Zamfara State, while Goronyo and Sabon Birni from west and north respectively have borders with the Republic of Niger in the east.
Tambuwal said the measure was long overdue. He said the seven governors of the region had agreed on the network ban to flush out the bandits but this could not be done.
