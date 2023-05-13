Seun Kuti : Sowore speaks on arrest of Fela’s son

Publisher of Sahara Reporters , Omoyele Sowore has warned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba not to engage in extra judicial action(s) in the case involving Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti.

Baba had on Saturday ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa to arrest Kuti, over an alleged assault on a police officer in Lagos.

The order was in reaction to a video that went viral, where Kuti was seen pushing and slapping the policeman whose identity was yet to be ascertained as of the time of writing this report.

In the video, the policeman maintained calm throughout, without uttering a word, as Kuti slapped him and at the same time shouted ‘ You dey craze? You dey mad?

Announcing the order for his arrest in a statement issued this night, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said ” The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.

Reacting to the development, Sowore advised the police not engage in extra judicial action(s) since Seun Kuti has agreed to cooperate fully with police as soon as possible.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such crimes will be surely brought to book”.

However , a statement attributed to the Arrobeat singer , claimed the policeman allegedly attempted to kill the former and members of his family.

But there was no further explanation on the exact action of the policeman .