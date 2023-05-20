Seun Kuti crowned ‘General Overseer in police cell’, as he leads prayer sessions

Seun Kuti, the embattled Afrobeat singer and son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti has has been crowned the ‘General Overseer’ of his cell by the other inmates.

Kuti is currently being remanded at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for assaulting a police officer.

A copy of the Holy Bible was said to have been handed over to him as an instrument of his office.

His appointment as the GO was however not without some drama after the inmates initially rejected him.

It was gathered that when Seun was first taken to the cell, a crisis erupted as the inmates were said to have rejected him.

The inmates were banging on their metal protective door, asking that Seun should be taken out of the cell.

As the uproar by the inmates escalated, Seun was said to have started negotiating for peace to reign.

That was after he noticed that the commotion from the inmates attracted little or no attention from the police guards.

At that stage, he reportedly promised to dole out N25,000 to them. He had to beg for the phone to call his wife who quickly brought the money which was handed over to their leader. The inmates subsequently accepted him and provided a space for him to sit down.

The climax of the drama was that the inmates later crowned him the General Overseer of the cell and a bible was handed over to him. That means that he is presently leading the inmates in prayer sessions whenever the need arises after which they would all chorus: GO, GO.