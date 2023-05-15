Seun Kuti apologised, gave policeman ₦‎12,000 to repair vehicle

following the incident that led to the arrest and detention of Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti on Monday, the suspect had apologised and given the sum of ₦‎12,000 to the assaulted officer to repair his damaged vehicle on Saturday.

Seun Kuti, an Afrobeat musician, who is currently being detained after assaulting a police officer had already apologized to the officer before he was arrested on Monday

It was gathered that Seun not only apologised, he gave the officer ₦‎12,000 to repair his car that was damaged during the incident.

The officer was said to have trailed Kuti to his Akin Osiyemi residence off Allen Avenue, Ikeja after the musician bashed his vehicle on the Third Mainland bridge.

A source said, “Seun Kuti was the one that bashed the officer’s vehicle, and the policeman followed him to call his attention to it, but the musician alighted from his car and slapped the policeman as seen in the trending video. However, the officer reported the incident at the Police Command in Ikeja.”

“The policeman was alone. After the altercation, he followed Seun Kuti to his home in Ikeja, and the musician apologised to the policeman and gave him ₦12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle.

“But the officer reported the incident at the Area F Police Command in Ikeja, and deposited the ₦12,000 at the counter while he gave a written statement concerning the incident,” another source said.

Kuti is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, popularly known as Panti, in Yaba, Lagos State, following a visit to the FCID over the alleged assault.

The musician was accompanied by a lawyer representing Falana and Falana Chambers, the law firm of popular human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN.