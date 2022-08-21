SPORTS
Serie A: Osimhen on target as Napoli thrash Monza
Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen, was on target as Napoli thrashed Monza 4-0 in their Serie A clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.
Osimhen scored Napoli’s second goal late in the first half after he was set up by Cameroon midfielder, Zambo Anguissa.
The 23-year-old was also target in Napoli’s opening day win against Hellas Verona.
The striker has now scored two goals and recorded one assist in two league appearances for the Partenopei.
Napoli occupy top spot on the table with six points from two matches.
Luciano Spalletti’s side will face Fiorentina in their next league game.
EPL: We travelled to Leeds by bus instead of plane – Tuchel laments after Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat
Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has lamented that his coaching staff had to travel by bus ahead of their defeat at Leeds on Sunday.
In what ended up as a shocking result, Chelsea fell 3-0 at Elland Road with Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison getting the goals.
The German boss, however, Tuchel said that his side’s problems started on Saturday when the coaching staff had to make their way to Leeds on a bus.
“Everything that can go wrong, did go wrong,” Tuchel told the BBC. “It started yesterday [Saturday]. We had no plane to arrive so we came on the bus.
“The players could fly but for the coaching staff it was a long ride on the bus. It continued today.”
A win over Leeds United would’ve had the Blues climb second in the league table but Thomas Tuchel are now languishing in 12th position with just 4 points from three matches.
I should have won – Joshua laments second defeat to Usyk
Anthony Joshua has bemoaned his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, after the Ukrainian fought back to retain his world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Joshua threw two of Usyk’s belts to the ground and stormed out of the ring in rage, after failing to inflict on the Ukrainian his first professional loss.
The Briton smelt victory when he had Usyk hanging on in the ninth round.
However, the mobile southpaw came firing back and controlled the final stages for a split-decision win.
While Joshua is left trying to rebuild his career after his third defeat, Usyk retains the IBF, WBA and WBO titles and will now seek a unification showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury.
“I should have won,” Joshua lamented.
“I adapted, I made the change that I needed to give him more of a competitor. It wasn’t enough but I left everything in the gym.”
Oleksandr Zinchenko and the 5 Premier League players with the best win percentages
Oleksandr Zinchenko boasts the best win percentage in Premier League history as he continues to impress with Arsenal following a hugely-successful period at Manchester City
Arsenal’s success over Bournemouth on Saturday means they’ve won their opening three games of the season, with Oleksandr Zinchenko crucial to their form.
The Ukrainian arrived from Manchester City in the summer after several hugely-successful years in which he won every prize English football had to offer. Zinchenko’s success rate in the Premier League is the best of any player to have appeared in more than 50 games.
The versatile star, who can play at full-back or in midfield, has continued his winning trend with the Gunners. Players who make picking up three points a regularity have featured for some of the most dominant teams of the past three decades – with Pep Guardiola’s City the most successful.
Here is a look at the players who have made winning in the Premier League look easy.
1. Oleksandr Zinchenko – Played 79, Won 65 – 82.3 per cent
The 25-year-old swapped Manchester for London in the summer as he sought more game time and a change in position at the Gunners. Guardiola often turned to Zinchenko when the team were in need of some composure.
The England star came into a winning side and has been surrounded by class operators, but has enjoyed successes of his own – his performance and goal at Anfield in February 2021 remains a personal highlight.
That was never more evident than when he made a match-turning cameo in the final game of last season against Aston Villa – laying on Rodri’s assist at the Etihad as City pipped Liverpool to the title. It would be Zinchenko’s final game in sky blue but his 10-trophy haul at the club, and the experience he gained, is now standing Arsenal in good stead.
2. Arjen Robben – Played 67, Won 55 – 82.1 per cent
He may have been signed by Claudio Ranieri, but it was Jose Mourinho who was able to enjoy the qualities of the young Dutchman, who took to England like a duck to water. His combination with Damien Duff was often hailed and Robben helped the Blues dominate over a two-year period in which he scored 19 goals, including one in a win at Arsenal. His final appearance would come in the 2007 FA Cup final before he headed for Real Madrid.
3. Aymeric Laporte – Played 108, Won 88 – 81.5 per cent
The Spaniard moved to Manchester in January 2018 and within 18 months was seen as the key cog in their backline as they claimed a domestic treble. In 2019, he scored crucial goals at Everton and in the final game of the season at Brighton.
The season after, an injury deprived him of several months, but Laporte has won the league title in every year in which he’s been a regular. Now, he forms part of a classy defensive duo alongside Ruben Dias.
4. Phil Foden – Played 99, Won 79 – 79.8 per cent
He first caught the imagination in the pre-season leading up to City’s centurion year. His progress has been swift, even if he was forced to wait for minutes as Guardiola was frequently challenged on his sporadic use of the playmaker. Now, Foden is central to City’s attack.
5. Naby Keita – Played 76, Won 59 – 77.6 per cent
Signed from RB Leipzig for over £50million and, despite his clear success, the jury is still out on the midfielder after more than four years with Liverpool. There have been rumours of Keita wanting to leave Anfield, with the Guinean still anything but a regular under Jurgen Klopp.
He has made 76 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League and, such has been his team’s success, he’s rarely lost yet. Keita himself is yet to have a landmark game in which he’s highlighted his worth.
