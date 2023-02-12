Serie A: Napoli to offer Osimhen new contract

Napoli plans to offer their talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen a new contract to ward off the interest of European big guns.

Manchester United is reportedly circling around the Nigeria international and will look to prize him away from the Partenopei this summer.

According to the Italian news outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli’s Sporting Director, has been in contact with Osimhen’s representatives to work on the deal.

The Serie A leaders want to extend the striker’s deal by at least one year.

Osimhen’s current contract will expire in June 2025.

Penning a new deal would see the 24-year-old get a pay rise from his current €4.5m net per season.

Osimhen has scored 16 goals in 17 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.