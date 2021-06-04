Sergio Aguero’s father accuses Pep Guardiola of faking tears over his son’s exit from Man City

Sergio Aguero’s dad has accused Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola of faking tears following his son’s departure from the club to Barcelona.



Aguero’s brother Mauricio del Castillo launched an attack on Guardiola last weekend by claiming he ‘never wanted’ the veteran striker in a tweet he later deleted after Aguero played his last game for the Citizens.



Guardiola broke down in tears after Aguero came off the bench to score two goals against Everton in his final Premier League appearance as he hailed the Argentina international as a ‘special person’ and insisted City ‘cannot replace him’.



Now Aguero’s dad Leonel, who is also his agent, has blasted Guardiola over his treatment of Aguero who spent a record-breaking decade at the Premier League club.



Leonel also revealed Chelsea and Arsenal were interested in signing the Argentinian forward but he opted for the Catalan club.



Asked on Argentinian radio station Radio La Red if Guardiola’s tears had moved him, Leonel said: “No, I don’t believe him.



“He was never sincere with my son. He never wanted him in my opinion.



“He wants to be the protagonist in his clubs rather than the player.”



Admitting Guardiola had changed football and his training sessions were ‘very good and intense’, he added: “From one day to the next he changes the players, he changes the midfield, you never know if you’re the main choice player or not.



“As Sergio said, things always depend on the club and the manager of the moment and that happens everywhere.



“They say your time is up at the club and the only option you’ve got left is to leave.



“My son was waiting right up to the last moment to renew with City but it didn’t happen.”



Claiming Aguero came close to staying in England, he added: “He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy.



“He didn’t know what was going to happen with his future. There were several clubs interested in signing him.



“Arsenal were interested in him and Chelsea to the last minute.



“If he didn’t stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain.



“He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked.



“It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together.”