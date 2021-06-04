SPORTS
Sergio Aguero’s father accuses Pep Guardiola of faking tears over his son’s exit from Man City
Sergio Aguero’s dad has accused Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola of faking tears following his son’s departure from the club to Barcelona.
Aguero’s brother Mauricio del Castillo launched an attack on Guardiola last weekend by claiming he ‘never wanted’ the veteran striker in a tweet he later deleted after Aguero played his last game for the Citizens.
Guardiola broke down in tears after Aguero came off the bench to score two goals against Everton in his final Premier League appearance as he hailed the Argentina international as a ‘special person’ and insisted City ‘cannot replace him’.
Now Aguero’s dad Leonel, who is also his agent, has blasted Guardiola over his treatment of Aguero who spent a record-breaking decade at the Premier League club.
Leonel also revealed Chelsea and Arsenal were interested in signing the Argentinian forward but he opted for the Catalan club.
Asked on Argentinian radio station Radio La Red if Guardiola’s tears had moved him, Leonel said: “No, I don’t believe him.
“He was never sincere with my son. He never wanted him in my opinion.
“He wants to be the protagonist in his clubs rather than the player.”
Admitting Guardiola had changed football and his training sessions were ‘very good and intense’, he added: “From one day to the next he changes the players, he changes the midfield, you never know if you’re the main choice player or not.
“As Sergio said, things always depend on the club and the manager of the moment and that happens everywhere.
“They say your time is up at the club and the only option you’ve got left is to leave.
“My son was waiting right up to the last moment to renew with City but it didn’t happen.”
Claiming Aguero came close to staying in England, he added: “He is happy right now after signing for Barcelona. I see him happy.
“He didn’t know what was going to happen with his future. There were several clubs interested in signing him.
“Arsenal were interested in him and Chelsea to the last minute.
“If he didn’t stay in England, it was going to be Italy or Spain.
“He’s been friends with Lionel Messi since they were 15 and they’ve always talked.
“It looks like Messi is going to stay at Barcelona so they’re going to play together.”
SPORTS
Solskjaer faces Arsenal, Tottenham battle after major setback
Manchester United officials are making plans for the summer transfer window, with numerous incomings and outgoings looking likely.
Following defeat in the Europa League final, United are still yet to win a trophy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.
Newly-appointed football director John Murtough is expected to work with vice-chairman Ed Woodward to oversee transfer activity this summer.
The two will work with Solskjaer to help to create a team capable of going one better than last season and challenging for the Premier League title.
A statement signing is reportedly likely, with Jadon Sancho still the club’s top target.
Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are still on the club’s shortlist, but Manchester City are the frontrunners for the Tottenham star, while Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell their prized asset.
Trippier
Kieran Trippier has reportedly decided against moving to the Premier League this summer.
United had been the frontrunners to sign the Atletico Madrid right-back as support for Aaron Wan-Bisska, with reports suggesting the defender was eager to return.
But now, reports in Spain suggest he’s got no interest in a return to England.
Instead, Trippier plans to stay at the newly-crowned Spanish champions.
He’s formed a good relationship with Atletico boss Diego Simeone, and seems unwilling to move to United.
Solskjaer will now have to look elsewhere for a back-up right-back if he still wants one brought in before next season.
United set for three-way bidding war
United are set to battle it out with both Arsenal and Tottenham for the services of Zeki Celik.
The Red Devils seem to have identified the Turkey international as an alternative to Trippier, but will face competition to sign him.
The Lille defender shone last season, helping his side win the Ligue 1 title with three goals and two assists.
Celik still has two years to run on his contract, and it’s unlikely he’ll be sold on the cheap.
Arsenal are viewing him as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, and Tottenham could lose Serge Aurier this summer.
United could, however, have the upper hand due to the fact they’ve qualified for the Champions League for next season.
SPORTS
Brazil threaten to quit Copa America
Brazil’s European-based players are ready to sensationally quit the Copa America, with Covid-19 concerns threatening to derail the entire tournament.
The Copa America was moved to Brazil last week after Argentina and Colombia were dropped as co-hosts.
Colombia were the first to withdraw after large-scale protests against President Ivan Duque, before Argentina followed their lead due to the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc across South America.
The tournament was then handed to holders Brazil, despite the country still dealing with it’s own Covid complications.
There have been more than 470,000 deaths in the nation since the start of the pandemic, with many experts anticipating a third wave of infections this month.
The likes of Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison are reportedly considering their participation in the tournament
Fixtures are set to kick-off in just ten days, when the Selecao face Venezuela in Brasilia.
However, according to reports, several of Brazil’s star players could yet pull out of the tournament and have requested a meeting with the technical committee of the tournament.
Radio Gaucha suggested that the players residing in Europe delayed training on Thursday, until a face-to-face meeting was agreed upon.
SPORTS
10,000 volunteers for Tokyo Olympics quit
About 10,000 of the 80,000 registered volunteers supporting athletic events in the Tokyo Olympics had quit as of Wednesday.
Toshiro Muto, chief Organizing Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics disclosed this to Japenese media on Thursday
He, however, said he does not believe the volunteer withdrawals will impact the operation of the Games, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic. The rescheduled event is due to start on July 23.
Volunteers are an instrumental part of the Summer Olympics. They help staff operate Olympic facilities and venues, and assist spectators and athletes. So if more continue to drop out, it could pose additional difficulties for organizers.
However, no foreign spectators are allowed into Japan for the Games, so organizers may not need as many volunteers as other host cities have in years past.
A first cohort of volunteers dropped out in February — the same month the president of the Games’ organizing committee resigned. The official, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down after sexist remarks he made in a meeting were leaked.
Though officials did not say why most of the 10,000 volunteers quit, it is likely tied to the pandemic. Opinion polls show most of the Japanese public oppose holding the Olympics, with hospitals overwhelmed by a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases and the vast majority of people still unvaccinated.
The country has reported more than 752,000 total coronavirus cases and more than 13,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Daily new cases have been in the low thousands in recent days, declining from a fourth-wave peak of nearly 8,000 on April 29.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Ethiopian Airlines flight skids off runway and ends up stuck in mud
-
NEWS1 day ago
Gunmen hijack school bus in Ondo
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP replies APC, says it handed a united Nigeria to Buhari
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Lagos LG Elections. Oshodi Council Chairman Sacks APC’s Vice Chairman From Cabinet
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Aggrieved Lagos APC members storm party secretariat, demand cancellation of LG primary election results (VIDEO)
-
LIFESTYLES9 hours ago
This is the sex position most likely to help you sleep!
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
Amokachi wants former teammate Ferguson to succeed Ancelotti at Everton
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Our ultimatum stands, Tompolo, others warn Akpabio