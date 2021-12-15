SPORTS
Sergio Aguero tearfully announces retirement after Barcelona star’s heart scare
Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football.
The sad news comes just six months after Aguero joined Barcelona, moving to Camp Nou after a stellar decade spent at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.
At the Etihad, the Argentina star became a bona-fide Premier League legend, also becoming the club’s record goal-scorer with 260 goals in 390 games, and winning five league titles.
The 33-year-old moved to Spain in the summer to team up with close pal Lionel Messi for the first time at club level – only to see Messi depart for PSG amid Barca’s financial issues.
And now Aguero’s own Barcelona career is at a premature end, following a heart scare during the first-half of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Alavés in October.
Aguero fell to the turf, holding his chest while in discomfort as club medics rushed on. After a lengthy spell of treatment on the pitch, Aguero was able to stand up and walk out of action, the striker was then swiftly sent for cardiological tests.
Having seen the results of the tests, Barcelona stated how the Argentine would be sidelined for three months as he undertook a “diagnostic and therapeutic process”.
Sadly, that process has been cut short as Aguero confirms his stunning, trophy-laden 18-year career will come to premature and unexpected end at the age of 33.
“I have decided to stop playing professional football, it is a very difficult moment, announced Aguero. “The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health, because of the problem I had a month and a half ago.
“I was in the hands of the medical staff and they told me the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made that decision, I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have some hope but there wasn’t much.
“I am very proud of the career I have had, I have always dreamt of playing football
“I never thought I would get to Europe, so I want to show my gratitude to everyone. From Atletico Madrid, who took a bet on me when I was 18 years old, to Manchester City, you all know how I feel about Man City, I’m very grateful they looked after me very well. I did everything the best I could there.
“And then everyone here at Barca. Everyone’s been incredible. It’s without doubt one of the best teams in the world. I’m very grateful.
“And then obviously the Argentinian national team. I’m very grateful for everyone here. People who worked with me. Also to my team-mates and most recently those at Barca. I think I always did my best to help them win.
“I want to thank my teammates who helped me to grow. I don’t know what awaits me in the next life but I know there are loads of people who love me. And I’m grateful to the press that are here. Most of them have treated me well! But no worries, it’s their work. I will remember all the amazing things, so thank you all.”
Speaking to reporters, he would add: “I feel OK right now. Obviously the first two weeks were really difficult.
“When they did the first physical test on me in the clinic, the medical staff called me to tell me there was a big possibility that I couldn’t keep playing. I tried to process it all. It wasn’t easy. I still process everything that the doctors told me straight up, ‘that’s enough.’ It took a few more days to process it all.
“Obviously it’s better happening now when I’m 33 rather than when I was younger.
“But like I said, I’m happy and proud of the career I’ve had. I’m fortunate it has happened to me now than rather than before. I’m happy for the career I’ve had. I think I can be happy. As I said, I think I did everything I could for myself and my clubs.”
SPORTS
Arsenal beat West Ham to move above them into fourth as Arteta embraces life without Aubameyang
Arsenal leapfrogged West Ham United in the Premier League table to go fourth thanks to a convincing 2-0 win at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring only three minutes after half-time, coolly slotting past Lukasz Fabianski once Alexandre Lacazette, wearing the armband, played him through.
But Fabianski would spectacularly deny Lacazette from the penalty spot later in the second half when Vladimir Coufal was sent off for a highly contentious second yellow card.
Substitute Emile Smith Rowe then sealed the three points on late a counter attack as Mikel Arteta picked up his sixth successive home win.
There were no shortage of talking points in the lead-up to the match, as the top-four both came off the back of Arteta’s hotly-debated decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy after yet another disciplinary breach.
SPORTS
EPL: Aubameyang to join Barcelona after being stripped of Arsenal captaincy
Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave the club for Barcelona in January.
The UK Independent claims the LaLiga side are eyeing a move for the 32-year-old.
This follows the Gunners’ decision to strip Aubameyang of the captain’s armband on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta came to the decision, after the Gabon international failed to report on time for a COVID-19 test after travelling to pick up his sick mother from France.
With tensions seemingly high between Arteta and Aubameyang, the player now looks likely to leave the Emirates when the January transfer window opens.
New Barcelona boss, Xavi Hernandez, will be in the market for a striker when the transfer window opens in a few weeks.
Aubameyang has 18 months left on his £350,000-a-week contract with Arsenal
Xavi is also keeping an eye on Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani.
SPORTS
EPL: Wayne Rooney to become coach of Man Utd’s rivals
Former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney, is being considered for the Everton managerial role if Rafa Benitez is sacked, according to the UK Sun.
Benitez is under increasing pressure at Goodison Park following a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
It was the Toffees’ eighth loss of the campaign.
Although Benitez retains the backing of Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, a contingency plan is already being drawn up should they need to replace him.
Unofficial talks have already taken place between the Toffees and Rooney, who is the current Derby boss.
Rooney, who began his playing career at Everton, has so far remained loyal to the Championship task despite the huge task facing him.
Having been deducted 21 points by the EFL, the 36-year-old’s team is now 15 points from safety at the bottom of the table.
Rooney would no doubt find it difficult to turn down any approach to rescue his boyhood club from their own troubles and any move from Everton would prompt him into a difficult decision.
