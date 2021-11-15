SPORTS
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo’s hopes of playing in a record-equalling fifth World Cup hang in the balance after Serbia stunned Portugal 2-1 in Lisbon to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
Spain and Croatia did secure their places in Qatar on Sunday thanks to 1-0 wins over Sweden and Russia respectively.
Ronaldo already holds the record of playing in five European Championships and looked well on course for another milestone as Portugal stormed out of the blocks to open the scoring after just two minutes through Renato Sanches.
However, Serbia bounced back to dominate the remainder of the first half and deservedly levelled when Dusan Tadic’s strike squeezed in off the post after Dusan Vlahovic had hit the woodwork.
Ronaldo was kept quiet as another chance to score his 800th career goal came and went.
Instead it was Aleksandar Mitrovic who grabbed the vital goal as stoppage time approached.
Just over a year ago, Mitrovic was the villain for his country as he was the only player to fail to score in a penalty shootout against Scotland that saw Serbia miss out on Euro 2020.
However, the Fulham striker made amends in dramatic fashion when he steered in Tadic’s header at the back post.
“It was an amazing game,” said Mitrovic. “We were the better team today in every aspect of the game.”
Portugal must now navigate two tricky one-off playoff matches in March to maintain their record of qualifying for every major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.
– ‘Huge weight off’ –“We must apologise to the Portuguese but my team will be at the World Cup, that’s guaranteed,” said defiant Portugal coach Fernando Santos.
“We will have to prepare well to beat our opponents in March and to get to Qatar. But I always trust my players.”
Spain made sure they avoided the playoffs as Alvaro Morata’s goal four minutes from time ended Sweden’s resistance in Seville.
The Swedes’ shock 2-0 defeat to Kazakhstan on Thursday had handed Spain pole position in Group B, meaning La Roja just needed a point to qualify.
Matteo Guendouzi admits he does not want to return to Arsenal after loan spell
Matteo Guendouzi concedes he doesn’t want to return to Arsenal when his Marseille loan ends with the midfielder eyeing an extended stay in France.
The 22-year-old was sent out on loan back in the summer, heading to the Stade Velodrome.
Last season he spent the year away on Hertha Berlin after he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates.
Early in Mikel Arteta’s tenure Guendouzi fell out of favour and there has been plenty of speculation as to whether he has a future in north London.
Now though he is enjoying his spell in the south of France, playing 16 times for a Marseille outfit who sit fourth in Ligue 1.
Guendouzi has set his stall out regarding his future, claiming a return to Arsenal is not on his agenda
“Today, I am on loan and still bound by my contract at Arsenal. But I’m totally focused on what to do with Olympique de Marseille,” he told RMC Sport.
“And yes, it’s a club with which I want to project myself into the future and I want to join in the long term.
“These are discussions that I had already had with the club before signing and I feel very comfortable there. And that’s why I want to continue to have fun at Olympique de Marseille.”
Marseille’s fans are known for their passion and the midfielder claimed they were worlds apart from what he has experienced in London.
He said in a press conference: “The Marseille fans are incomparable. At Arsenal, there’s a big stadium, but it’s totally different.
“The best atmosphere is here [at Marseille]. It’s incredible to play in front of a crowd like this… it really lifts the players.”
Guendouzi moved to Arsenal back in 2018 having been signed by Unai Emery.
Cristiano Ronaldo gives young pitch invader his shirt and hug after Man Utd ace misses hatful in Portugal’s Ireland draw
Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t find the back of the net in Portugal’s drab draw with the Republic of Ireland – but he was still a hero after handing a delirious fan his shirt.
The Manchester United man was unable to put his club woes aside after missing a host of golden chances to grab a win at the Aviva Stadium.
He also had to avoid the grasp of another pitch invader who charged towards him for a hug during the game.
Ronaldo looked shocked as the man ran all the way up to him after evading security.
But Ronnie wanted no part as the invader reached out, before eventually being dragged away by stadium staff.
However, one lucky fan did manage to get to Ronaldo at the final whistle, getting a treasured hug as well as the legend’s match shirt.
The young girl was in tears after forcing her way past security to get up close to her idol.
He then earned a huge roar from the crowd for stripping off his prized number seven top and handing it to her after a brief cuddle.
As for the game itself, Portugal held on to a draw by the skin of their teeth, meaning Fernando Santos’ men will now only need a point at home to Serbia this Sunday to top their group.
Ronaldo, 36, put the visitors in the driving seat early on by breaking free and shimmying beyond three Ireland shirts – but no one was in the box to make the crucial touch.
He then teed up Andre Silva, but the RB Leipzig striker blazed over the bar.
The hosts hit back strongly with West Brom’s Callum Robinson sending a dipping and curling strike agonisingly wide.
Manchester United fans were made to sweat when Ronaldo went down in the box after a challenge from Matt Doherty and was left clutching his back – but he carried on.
Red hot Baggies man Robinson was then involved again down the other end.
He kept the ball alive after a desperate scramble in the box and pinged an inch-perfect cross into the area, but Chiedozie Ogbene headed inches away from goal.
After the break, Josh Cullen stung the hands of Rui Patricio with a long-range shot.
Ronaldo then stood over a trademark free-kick, but smacked it straight into the wall.
And he had his head in his hands after scuppering a peach of an opportunity to put Portugal ahead after the ball was put on a plate by Silva.
The ex-Juventus star got above Jeff Hendrick with a glancing header but luckily for goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, his effort was a fraction wide.
Frustrations boiled over for Santos’ side after Pepe was sent off for a second yellow after lightly shoving Robinson in the face on 81 minutes.
And Portugal’s blushes were spared when Matt Doherty put the ball in the net, but the whistle had already gone after Will Keane impeded Patricio.
2022 World Cup: All countries that have qualified for Qatar so far
With the 2022 World Cup just over a year away now, four countries have so far booked their place in the next year’s finals.
Hosts Qatar have an automatic place in the tournament.
Germany and Denmark have both already secured the top spot in their respective groups in the European qualifiers to guarantee their tickets to the first-ever FIFA World Cup in the Middle East.
Recall that Germany qualified on October 11, while Denmark on October 12.
Brazil became the latest country to book their place in the tournament after beating Colombia 1-0 on Thursday.
Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal of the encounter in the second half at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo to ensure Brazil’s qualification.
The FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers began in June 2019 and are expected to finish in June 2022.
