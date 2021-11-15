breaking
SERAP petitions UN over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Mr. Diego García-Sayán, to put pressure on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to conduct a credible, thorough, impartial, independent, transparent and effective investigation into the vicious assault on Supreme Court Justice Mary Odili allegedly by rogue officials.
In the petition dated November 13, 2021, and signed by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP also urged him to ask the Nigerian government to ensure that the outcome of the investigation is made public and the suspected perpetrators and their sponsors brought to justice.
The organisation said the intimidation and harassment of Justice Odili was a flagrant assault on judicial independence, alleging that it was apparently aimed at further weakening judicial independence and the rule of law in Nigeria.
The petition read in part: “We urge you to push for the adoption of a resolution by the Human Rights Council to establish an international, independent, and impartial investigative mechanism into the attack on Justice Odili, and other unresolved cases of intimidation and harassment of the judiciary, and assault on the rule of law in Nigeria since May 29 2015.
“An international investigation into the cases of intimidation and harassment of judges in Nigeria will meet the highest international standards and best practices, and assist the Nigerian authorities to take steps to improve respect for the independence of the judiciary, the rule of law, and access to justice for victims of human rights.
“SERAP urges you to visit Nigeria to carry out a mission to investigate cases of intimidation and harassment of judges, assess the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, and to continue to monitor the situation.
“The proposed visit would help to support the efforts to bring Nigeria’s justice system in line with international standards, and free of political interference. Nigerian authorities continue to fail to thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate cases of attacks, intimidation and harassment of judges, the very people who protect and guarantee human rights.
“While the Nigerian authorities have arrested some of the suspected perpetrators, at least ten more persons reportedly involved in the assault on Justice Odili are still at large.”
breaking
UniAbuja honours 44 staff members for role in rescue of abductees
The management of University of Abuja has honoured 44 staff members of the safety unit of the University over the weekend for their role in the rescue of staff of the University and children who were abducted recently by gunmen from the Giri Quarters in the early hours of Tuesday 2nd November 2021.
In a statement signed by the Institution’s spokesperson, Dr. Habeeb Yaquob, the vice-chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who celebrated the staff, said they had done the University proud by working with security forces including the police, DSS, Military and civil defence, to prevent the gunmen from abducting more staff as well as ensuring that those abducted were rescued without payment of ransom.
He said: “I am pleased to express the profound appreciation of the University management for your role in the combined effort that resulted in the rescue of our staff and their children abducted by the bandits on Tuesday 2nd November 2021 from the Staff Quarters in Giri.
“You demonstrated exceptional commitment and bravery in the discharge of your duty which led to the timely rescue of our staff and their children from the clutches of the hoodlums. But for your courage the story of the abduction might have been different. It is in recognition of this feat that the management, today decides to honour you all. Indeed you have given the University community the hope of protection.”
According to the Vice-Chancellor, the University of Abuja, it is the only public university in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and should be protected by the government, various stakeholders and well-meaning people.
While assuring the safety of staff of continued support of the University, the vice-chancellor said that the management would give them a token as a mark of its appreciation.
He specially recognised the role of the chief safety officer, Mr. Abdullahi Burga, whom he said coordinated the safety team effectively.
Na’Allah explained that even though the incident left a devastating shock on the University community, it also demonstrated the resolve, commitment and love of the world for the University of Abuja.
breaking
Aliko Dangote loses brother, Sani
The vice president of the Dangote Group and brother to Aliko Dangote, Sani Dangote, is dead.
Sani Dangote reportedly died after a protracted illness in the United States on Sunday.
The Dangote Group in a short statement Sunday night confirmed the death.
“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJIUN!It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to Almighty Allah that we announce the passing on of our Group Vice President, Alhaji Sani Dangote today 14th November, 2021.
“May Allah SWT Grant him mercy and Admit him in Aljannat-al-Firdaus “!
Before his death, Sani had investments in manufacturing, agriculture, banking and oil services.
He also sat on the Board of several other companies, including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.
He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.
Sani was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria and President of the Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association (“FERSAN”).
He was well known for his role as the chairman of Dansa Holdings, a subsidiary of the Dangote Group that produces beverages.
He also owned Dansa Foods Limited, Dansa Energy, Sagas Energy Limited, Bulk Pack Services Limited, Dansa Agro Allied Limited, and Dangote Farms Limited.
breaking
IPOB vows to punish “docile” South-east governors if detained suspected Biafra agitators are not freed
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma and his counterpart in Anambra, Willie Obiano of telling the police to unlawfully arrest innocent youths in their states.
The group also accused security agents of abducting and killing South-East residents and burning property worth billions of naira in the region.
According to the group, two female Biafra agitators, Chioma Ibeh and Idara Idoro, were abducted by the joint task force of the security operatives in Abia and Anambra states respectively.
The IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday.
SaharaReporters had reported that Idara was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives for wearing an attire inspired by the Biafran flag to celebrate her birthday recently.
Reacting, IPOB in its statement titled, “South-East Governors Must Release All Biafran Youths In Detention In Their States Or Face The Wrath Of The People – IPOB,” vowed to unleash its wrath on the governors if they refuse to release the detained youths.
It said, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu wish to reiterate once again to place the world on notice over the incessant abductions, killings, arresting and burning down of properties worth billions of Naira in Biafraland by the compromised Nigeria security agents operating in Biafraland.
“They have continued to arrest innocent Biafrans tagging them ESN (Eastern Security Network) and IPOB members just to hang them while the real mass murderers – Fulani bandits are roaming freely on the streets. We strongly condemn the arrest of a lady in Obowo, Imo State whom we understand is to be wedded by December this year. What wickedness to keep a lady about to wed in detention for committing no crime other than being a Biafran! Can this be done to a Fulani? Yet our political elite see no evil in this!
“This impunity is more in Imo and Anambra states. We, therefore, demand Governors Hope Uzodinma and Willie Obiano, ensure the release of all Biafrans arrested and kept in detention by the wicked Nigerian security agents in their respective states. We wonder if South-East governors still have any modicum of shame in them. How do they pride themselves as governors when the Fulani are busy clamping their youths into cells and killing others and (burning) down properties worth billions with impunity yet they watch idly and do nothing?
“These docile governors especially Hope Uzodinma and Willie Obiano should brace themselves for the wrath of the people if they fail to secure the immediate release of all innocent Biafrans youths illegally detained by the hypocritical Nigeria security agencies in their states. We equally condemn several attacks in communities in Orsu, Orlu, Obowo of Imo and Ihiala LGAs in Imo and Anambra states.
“We are letting religious leaders and traditional rulers to call them to order before it gets out of hands because IPOB won’t continue to let them go scot-free unless they release those arrested in their different states. The Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope is trying to see what IPOB will do to him but let him wait for IPOB, we are coming for him.
“Some of the victims of these wickedness, barbarities and impunity include Miss Chioma Ibeh from Abia State who visited her fiancé in Awka but got arrested by security agents; and Miss Idara Idoro who was abducted from Anambra State when she was doing her birthday party.
“Miss Chioma Ibe was arrested yesterday by 3 am in the morning at Amaeyi Awka. The JTF (Joint Task Force) went to their house looking for her fiancé’s house but he was not around, and they took the lady to DSS head office in Awka and she is there now without doing anything. We need Obiano’s family and associates to inform him to release these people in his state or get ready for the people’s wrath before he leaves office next year.
“The Department of State Services (DSS) with joint military taskforce raided Odenkwume in Obowo Imo State, in the early hours of November 13, 2021, abducted people with the support and encouragement of Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.
“They were shooting sporadically and people scrambled for safety. The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained but residents and eyewitnesses narrated how the shooting took place and how the security took a palm wine tapper and an underage girl from the village of Odenkwume in Obowo Imo State.
“The palm wine tapper and other citizens abducted sustained bullets wounds and injuries. Many buildings in the community were burnt down during the attack by the joint task force. This is genocide and crimes in the highest order! It can only happen in Biafraland but enough is enough. If South-East governors fail to sit up, then the people will no longer tolerate their docility in the protection of their subjects.”
Latest News
- Nigerian army denies reports about coup attempt
- Buhari discusses investment, trade with Afreximbank, AfCFTA chiefs
- Head of Service threatens to sack 426 workers for rejecting postings
- SERAP petitions UN over invasion of Justice Odili’s residence
- US gives Nigerian editors N93.3m for capacity building
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Men do not want to marry these types of women
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Things men think of during first time sex
-
NEWS2 days ago
ISWAP terrorists kill Nigerian Army Commander, Brig-General, four soldiers in Borno
-
LIFESTYLES18 hours ago
Benefits of chewing gum
-
breaking19 hours ago
IPOB vows to punish “docile” South-east governors if detained suspected Biafra agitators are not freed
-
POLITICS7 hours ago
Anambra: APC sacks publicity secretary for congratulating Soludo
-
SPORTS7 hours ago
Serbia, Spain qualify for 2022 World Cup
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
Champagne is good for your health!