Separated: Is JJC Skillz blaming wife Funke Akindele for split?

The worst seems to have come true for one of Nigeria’s most-loved couples.

JJC Skillz has moved out of their matrimonial home in Lekki and moved into a rented apartment on the Island.

A statement from the movie producer and former singer confirms: ‘Dear friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence. I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable matter to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”.

This statement from JJC Skillz left no ambiguity about who had left whom.

No one really knows what actually triggered the separation. But going by JJC Skillz’s statement it seems he is putting the onus of the separation on his wife of six years.

In the statement, he says ” Funke asked him to leave her house and has refused any form of amicable communication with him.”.

This confirmation of separation comes after four months of speculation about the split.

The two were reportedly living separately for the last three-four months. Also, they haven’t made any public appearance in recent times.

Interestingly, he was also missing from all public events related to Funke.

Although things have taken an unpleasant turn, JJC Skillz in his statement insists that he still believes in marriage.

In his statement, JJC Skillz seems positive about the future. “We still have issues that need to be addressed such as custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interest which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other”,” he says.