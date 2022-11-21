Senegal vs Netherlands: Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy has two World Cup howlers | Football

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has faced criticism for two blunders that cost Senegal dearly in their opening World Cup game against the Netherlands.

Holland scored two late goals in Qatar, courtesy of Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen, though Senegal still put in a good performance though the absence of their talisman Sadio Mane was abundantly clear.

It was a game to forget for Chelsea star Mendy however, who was arguably at fault for both goals.

For the first, the 30-year-old rushed out to punch away Frenkie de Jong’s beautifully crossed ball, only for Gakpo to beat him to it with the header, though it could be said that even if he had stayed on his line the ball was destined for the back of the net.

For the second, on the counter, Memphis Depay’s rather tame shot was only parried gently away, allowing Klaassen to power home on the rebound.

Ally McCoist, commentating for ITV, was not satisfied at all with Mendy’s performance, saying: ‘I wasn’t too happy with the first and I’m not too happy with the second.

‘He just palms in to an area where he should be pushing it wider. Depay comes in, oh dear me, the goalkeeper is really poor, it’s a comfortable one for him.

‘Does he see it late? It’s not even going in. Just a follow up from Klaassen for the goal.’

Mendy’s form for Chelsea this season has been questionable, thanks to high-profile errors in games against Leeds and West Ham.

Despite his heroics in his maiden season with the Blues, which culminated in the Champions League triumph in 2021, a brief injury and the resurgence of Kepa Arrizabalaga means Mendy appears to have lost his status as No.1 keeper at Stamford Bridge.

As well as McCoist, fellow ITV pundit Ian Wright called-out Mendy, adding: ‘For me, the goalkeeper has to do better. A goalkeeper of his calibre should be pushing that into a safe zone.’