NEWS
Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages
An aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba has threatened to sue Heritage Bank over a viral video showing its staff protesting at the entrance of his residence.
Few days ago, a video emerged online of bank staff protesting at the gate of Uba’s house, demanding he should repay the loan he was allegedly owing the bank.
Uba, reacting in a letter signed by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, threatened to sue the bank, describing the actions of its staff as shameful and embarrassing.
He stated that the bank’s action was a mere campaign to smear his image as the APC governorship primary election for Anambra state draws closer.
Part of the letter reads: ”Despite your veiled denial, the deliberateness of your staffs’ action is founded and the intent, to wit: – bring our client to public opprobrium shame, ridicule, scorn etc, is glaring for all to see.
”This is more so, as you deliberately picked the rather inauspicious period immediately preceding the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress [APC] for Anambra State slated for the 26th of June 2021, wherein our client is the leading candidate to clinch his Party’s ticket, to stage this smear campaign against him.”
Uba demanded that the bank tender an unreserved apology in five national dailies, alongside N5billion damages for tainting his public image.
”Surely, the damage occasioned to our client by your calculated but ill-advised action is unquantifiable. However, our client will be relieved if a public apology, unreserved, is tendered by you and published in at least five national daily newspapers within a day of receipt of this letter and payment of N5b in damages,” he said.
Uba threatened to take the case to court if the bank refused to tender an apology with payment of N5b for damages to his name.
”If not, we have our client’s further instructions to seek redress against you in a court of law for the same. Kindly be advised.
”We hope that this bank will take benefit of the olive branch offered in this letter; the gamble, otherwise, is yours to suffer,” the letter read.
NEWS
Baba Ijesha Vs Princess: Actor to be arraigned on Thursday
Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha is to be arraigned at an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday over allegations of sexual assault of a minor.
Baba Ijesha who has been in custody since his arrest on April 22, is to stand trial before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo on June 24 the judge’s cause list has revealed.
The matter is listed on causelist of the Court.
The actor was arraigned on June 16 in t a Yaba Magistrates’ Court on charges of indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was however ordered to be remanded in custody by Magistrate P.E Nwaka due to indications that the matter is before the High Court.
Magistrates Nwaka in that ruling said: ”I have carefully considered the application of the counsel to the defendant seeking bail for the defendant and the opposition by the counsel from the DPP.
“Since there are indications that the matter is before the high court and the defendant will appear before the court, no bail can be given.
“The defendant must be accorded full medical attention by the authorities pending his arraignment at the High Court.”
NEWS
AMCON takes over Senator Buhari’s properties in Abuja
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) says it has seized assets belonging to Abdulfatai Buhari, a senator from Oyo state over an alleged N600 million debt
AMCON, in a statement on Wednesday, said the loan was taken by the senator’s company, Abadat Ventures Limited, from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).
AMCON said a federal high court had graciously directed police, court bailiffs and other security agencies to assist the agency in securing the assets.
“Sequel to the order of Honourable Justice I. E Ekwo of the federal high court, Abuja, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over assets belonging to Alhaji Buhari Abdulfatai, chief promoter of Abadat Ventures Limited over an indebtedness of almost N600million,” the statement reads.
“Justice Ekwo made the ruling on March 25, 2021, and in compliance to the enforcement order, AMCON went about putting the logistics together and on Friday, June 18, 2021, the corporation took effective possession of the two properties as listed by the court through its appointed receiver-manager – Mr Baba Mohammed Waziri of Baba Waziri & Co. Chambers.
“The enforced properties include property situate at No 12, St, Petersburg Street, Wuse II, Abuja and Plot 516, (also known as No 2. Marte Close), off Misau Crescent, off Birnin Kebbi Crescent, Garki II, Abuja.
“Apart from granting the corporation possession of the above-mentioned properties, the court also ordered the receiver-manager to take all necessary steps required to realise the assets of the obligor, with a view to paying the outstanding loan in line with Section 553 and 554 of the companies and allied matters act, 2020.
“The non-performing loan (NPL) of Abadat Ventures Limited was purchased by AMCON from Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc., during the second phase of eligible bank asset purchases in 2021. Since then, the obligor has been unwilling to repay the loan despite the concessions made available to him by the Corporation in a bid to amicably resolve the bad debt.”
The statement added that Buhari and his firm remained recalcitrant despite all efforts, negotiations and windows of opportunity provided by AMCON to enable them to repay the huge debt.
The senate had passed the AMCON amendment bill in April 2021 strengthening the agency in the area of loan recovery.
The amendment bill empowers AMCON to, amongst others, take possession, manage or sell all properties traced to debtors, whether or not such assets or property is used as security/collateral for obtaining the loan in particular.
NEWS
Insecurity: Oyo goes spiritual, invites traditional worshippers to invoke spiritual powers
The Oyo State government has invited some traditional worshippers in the State to invoke spiritual powers as a means of tackling insecurity ravaging the State.
The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun made this known to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.
He made the disclosure shortly after meeting with traditional worshipers at his ministry on “Community and Public Enlightenment on Security and Peaceful Coexistence”.
The state had in recent time witnessed unrest birthed by the activities of Fulani herdsmen and farmers, kidnappers and other criminal elements disturbing the peace of the State.
Latest News
- Baba Ijesha Vs Princess: Actor to be arraigned on Thursday
- INEC insists APGA won’t participate in Anambra guber poll
- AMCON takes over Senator Buhari’s properties in Abuja
- Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages
- Anambra Governorship: PDP NWC accused of tampering with delegates’ list
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
What type of breasts do men like?
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG insists Twitter’s operation illegal despite ECOWAS court ruling
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Ooni of Ife’s wife attends naming ceremony of incarcerated Endsars protester’s child (photos)
-
NEWS1 day ago
NLC begins another showdown with El-Rufai
-
SPORTS1 day ago
England face Germany, France, Portugal… or Hungary in horror last-16 Euro 2020 clash after win against Czech Republic
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Iba Gani Adams under pressure to participate in Yoruba Nation Lagos rally
-
NEWS1 day ago
FFK’s former Egyptian lover apologizes after calling him a ‘hallucinogenic man and a liar’
-
NEWS1 day ago
Farouk Lawan moved to Kuje Prison