Senator Uba threatens to sue Heritage bank, demands N5bn for damages

An aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba has threatened to sue Heritage Bank over a viral video showing its staff protesting at the entrance of his residence.

Few days ago, a video emerged online of bank staff protesting at the gate of Uba’s house, demanding he should repay the loan he was allegedly owing the bank.

Uba, reacting in a letter signed by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, threatened to sue the bank, describing the actions of its staff as shameful and embarrassing.

He stated that the bank’s action was a mere campaign to smear his image as the APC governorship primary election for Anambra state draws closer.

Part of the letter reads: ”Despite your veiled denial, the deliberateness of your staffs’ action is founded and the intent, to wit: – bring our client to public opprobrium shame, ridicule, scorn etc, is glaring for all to see.

”This is more so, as you deliberately picked the rather inauspicious period immediately preceding the forthcoming gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress [APC] for Anambra State slated for the 26th of June 2021, wherein our client is the leading candidate to clinch his Party’s ticket, to stage this smear campaign against him.”

Uba demanded that the bank tender an unreserved apology in five national dailies, alongside N5billion damages for tainting his public image.

”Surely, the damage occasioned to our client by your calculated but ill-advised action is unquantifiable. However, our client will be relieved if a public apology, unreserved, is tendered by you and published in at least five national daily newspapers within a day of receipt of this letter and payment of N5b in damages,” he said.

Uba threatened to take the case to court if the bank refused to tender an apology with payment of N5b for damages to his name.

”If not, we have our client’s further instructions to seek redress against you in a court of law for the same. Kindly be advised.

”We hope that this bank will take benefit of the olive branch offered in this letter; the gamble, otherwise, is yours to suffer,” the letter read.