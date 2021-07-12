POLITICS
Senator Shehu Sani dumps PRP
Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
He has not declared interest in joining another party but there are feelers he may join the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) any moment from now.
In his resignation letter dated July 9, 2021 addressed to PRP chairman in ward 6, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, Sani said the notice to leave the party was with immediate effect.
It reads: “I wish to officially notify you of my decision to step aside from the Peoples Redemption Party. This notice takes effect from today.
“I hope we shall continue to relate in the spirit of our struggle, our shared history and our common ideological principles.”
Shehu Sani joined the PRP in October 2018 after he failed to win the primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 Kaduna central senatorial seat.
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had cleared Shehu Sani as the only candidate for the primary but Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai kicked against it.
Subsequently, a primary election was conducted in the district and Uba Sani, the preferred candidate of El-Rufai, won the party’s ticket.
PDP urges court to sack Zamfara Gov over defection
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed July 16 to hear a suit challenging the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to sack Zamfara Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle over his defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The request forms part of the reliefs being sought in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/489/2021 filed in the names of two PDP members from Zamfara State – Sani Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed.
The plaintiffs are contending that, in view of an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, to the effect that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, having not conducted valid primaries, it would be unlawful for Matawalle to retain his office while defecting from the PDP to the APC, and thereby transfer PDP’s victory to the APC.
They want the court to,among others,declare that Matawalle must resign from his office before his defection to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election, within three months, for the PDP to replace him.
On Monday after listening to plaintiffs’ lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN) moved his ex-parte motion, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes on the Governor.
Justice Ekwo adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit until July 16.
Buhari meets new APC governors of Cross River, Zamfara, hands over APC flags to them
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, and his Cross River State counterpart, Ben Ayade, at the State House in Abuja.
Both governors recently dumped the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Though the details of their meeting are yet to be known, photos were, however, shared on the Facebook page of the Nigerian Government.
The photos were captioned, “President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience New APC Governors of Cross River and Zamfara State led by APC Chairman Caretaker Committee at the State House, Abuja | 12th July 2021.”
APC announces July 31 as commencement date for ward, LG, state congresses
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced new dates for its 2021 Ward, Local Government Areas and State Congresses.
The congress will now commence on July 31.
The party had on July 6 announced the postponement of the exercise indefinitely.
The party had written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to convey its decision to postpone the exercise.
However, the party in a letter to INEC dated July 12, 2021 announced the new dates for the congresses.
The letter, which was signed by the duo of the National Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni as well as the National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe was addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu .
The initial timetable released by the party fixed sale of the nomination form for Ward Congress for 1st to 7th July; inauguration of Ward/LGA Congress Screening/Screening Appeal Committees for 10th July 2021; Ward Congress for 24th July, Local Government Congress for 14th August 2021 and the State Congress for 18th September 2021.
