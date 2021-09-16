POLITICS
Senator Shehu Sani defects to PDP
Senator Shehu Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the National Assembly, has joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Sani was elected a senator on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) into the eight assembly from 2015 to 2019.
The Senator was unable to return to the senate in 2019 following an unresolved issue with serving Governor Nasir el-Rufai.
The controversies stopped him from getting the party ticket, which forced him to defect to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) under which he contested but lost.
Recently the senator dumped the PRP but he did not state his new party.
His close aide, Malam Suleiman Ahmed, confirmed his defection on Thursday, when he had a meeting with relevant PDP stakeholders in Kaduna.
“Yes, Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani has finally settled to join the PDP but official ceremony and reception will be in the next two weeks all things being equal,” he said.
POLITICS
‘Jonathan yet to join APC’ – Nabena
Contrary to widespread speculations in certain quarters, former President Goodluck Jonathan has not joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, told The Guardian yesterday that the ex-leader had not dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Nabena, who hails from the same Bayelsa State with Jonathan, insisted that there was no iota of truth in the speculations.
He said: “As at the moment, there is nothing like that. If the former President decides to join the APC, it can’t be a hidden event. We will naturally celebrate it.
“As a chieftain of the APC, I am aware that anybody who wants to join the party would start from the ward level. To the best of my knowledge as a Bayelsan, I am not aware of anything like that yet.”
Jonathan, who lost his reelection bid to President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2015 poll, was at the helm of affairs of the country on the platform of the PDP between May 2010 and May 2015.
POLITICS
PDP convention: Fayose may run for chairman
A former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose is under pressure to run for the chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it was learnt on Tuesday.
A delegation of prominent party leaders, including governors, National Assembly members, ex-governors and former Federal lawmakers, have visited him in Lagos to join the race ahead of the party’s convention.
The visit to Fayose followed what a source called a “thorough deliberation by prominent PDP leaders who desire for a strong party leadership ahead of 2023 elections”.
Currently, the PDP Governors’ Forum is divided over succession, following the suspension of the embattled chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who is from Rivers State.
Although some governors want him to complete his term, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is adamant that he should vacate office and a new chairman should come on board in October.
Also, there is scheming in the opposition party by certain chieftains who, as the source put it, “does not want the continuation of Wike’s control of the party leadership”.
But there is no consensus on the selection of a candidate for the slot in the Southwest PDP.
According to the source, while prominent Northern PDP leaders are urging Fayose to run, other party leaders, led by Wike in the Southsouth, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, are looking beyond the former Ekiti governor.
Party insiders confided to The Nation that Wike failed to elicit Fayose’s cooperation in his plot to oust Secondus while the friction between Makinde and Fayose over the control of Southwest machinery of the party persisted.
If the slot is zoned to the Southwest, Makinde and Fayose may lock horns, reminiscent of the zonal congresses.
The source said apart from Fayose, former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Ondo State PDP governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) are also eyeing the position.
Oyinlola is a political disciple of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Makinde and Wike may be rooting for Jegede, now that former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
An associate of Fayose, who spoke in confidencce, said Fayose was being considered because of his fanatical loyalty to the platform and contributions to its development since 2002.
When contacted on phone, Fayose said he could not make any permutation when the party had not proposed or ratified a zoning formula.
He called for caution among Southwest stakeholders, saying the chairman, if it is zoned to the region, must be perceived as a victory for the region and not for individual glorification.
POLITICS
Intrigues as two ex-governors, 30 APC chieftains jostle to fill sacked power minister’s seat
No fewer than 32 chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State are jostling to replace the sacked Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.
President Muhammadu Buhari had early this month sacked two of his ministers, Mamman (Power) and Mohammed Sabo Nanono (Agriculture) over what the presidency tagged as poor performance.
Top politicians have commenced intense lobbying in Taraba and Kano states where the two sacked ministers hailed from. Mamman hails from Taraba State, and Nanono from Kano State.
Expectations are high that the president will send the replacement of the two former ministers to the Senate for screening and confirmation in line with the 1999 Constitution. The Senate is resuming today from its annual recess.
Speaking to our correspondent, chairman of the APC in Taraba State, Barr Ibrahim El-Sudi confirmed that 32 members of the party are eying the ministerial position.
He said nobody has contacted the party for the nomination of Mamman’s replacement. El-Sudi did not mention the names of those eying the seat but said the state deserves the seat in view of its contribution to the Buhari presidency.
“Taraba gave President Buhari more than 45 per cent votes during the last presidential election, therefore, under any political consideration, the state deserves a slot and it should be a cabinet minister,” he said.
However, sources in the party hinted that two former acting governors of the state, Alhaji Garba Umar and Sani Danladi Abubakar are among those eyeing the ministerial appointment.
Also listed are Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC, Taraba Central), a former Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo, a former commissioner of Finance and one-time governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf and a two-time governorship candidate and now a commissioner in the Northeast Development Commission, Chief David Kente, among others.
It was learnt that most of those eying the position have relocated to Abuja to be near the powers close to the presidential villa, Abuja.
