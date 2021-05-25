Senator Ogunlewe’s son, Moyo emerges Kosofe APC consensus candidate

Political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) have presented Moyo Ogunlewe as the the party’s consensus candidate for the chairmanship seat in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.

Moyo is the son former Minister of Works during the regime of Olusegun Obasanjo and former senator , Adeseye Ogunlewe.

Moyo, a lawyer joined the APC in 2019 after he lost the Lagos State House of Assembly elections twice under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Moyo, who is in his 30s, contested in 2015 and 2019 but lost to the candidates of the APC in both elections. He was was one of the youngest candidates to contest in the two elections in Lagos State

Some other candidates for chairmanship seat in Kosofe have already withdrew from the race to obey the decision of the leaders.

One of the leading candidate for the seat, Chief) Fatai Oladehinde said he was satisfied with the process and commended the party leaders for choosing Moyo.