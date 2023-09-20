Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Senator Jimoh Ibrahim appoints 100 PAs, awards N300k to each constituent
The senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, has appointed 100 assistants to carry out his Legislative duties.

Ibrahim made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday and made available to journalists.

Via a post on his X handle, formerly Twitter on Wednesday, he announced that each of the 100 constituents will receive a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment.

He said, “As I mark 100 days in office today, I am pleased to announce the appointment of the following as my assistants in carrying out my Legislative duties.

“The 100 constituents will receive a bank draft of N300,000 each as empowerment and we will also be flagging off road rehabilitations, maintenance and construction in our Senatorial district.

“These appointments are a reflection of my dedication to delivering excellent representation, attending to constituents’ needs, and supporting the legislative goals that have a positive influence on our people’s lives.”

