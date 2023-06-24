Saturday, June 24, 2023
HomeNEWSSenator Ireti kingibe visits Trademore Estate flood victims
NEWS

Senator Ireti kingibe visits Trademore Estate flood victims

0
Ibrahim Lateef
By Ibrahim Lateef

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Ireti Kingigbe on Saturday visited victims of the flood at the popular Trademore Estate on Airport Road, Abuja  to sympathise with them

A torrential downpour in Abuja on Friday left the Estate flooded with 116 houses submerged, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

She assured the victims of government intervention very soon.

“This is terrible,we sympathise with those who have lost property to this disaster.”

During the Senator’s visit, several residents and business owners were seen gathering damaged items.

The residents of the estate witness such floods annually during the rainy season.

Last year, several fatalities were recorded from a similar incident with residents describing it as the worst in the last decade.

 

Senator Ireti kingibe visits Trademore Estate flood victims Senator Ireti kingibe visits Trademore Estate flood victims

Previous article
Wagner chief Prigozhin to leave for Belarus
Ibrahim Lateef
Ibrahim Lateef
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network