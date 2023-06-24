Senator Ireti kingibe visits Trademore Estate flood victims

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Ireti Kingigbe on Saturday visited victims of the flood at the popular Trademore Estate on Airport Road, Abuja to sympathise with them

A torrential downpour in Abuja on Friday left the Estate flooded with 116 houses submerged, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

She assured the victims of government intervention very soon.

“This is terrible,we sympathise with those who have lost property to this disaster.”

During the Senator’s visit, several residents and business owners were seen gathering damaged items.

The residents of the estate witness such floods annually during the rainy season.

Last year, several fatalities were recorded from a similar incident with residents describing it as the worst in the last decade.