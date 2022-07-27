Senator Gobir emerges APC caucus Chairman

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Senator Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto East as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC caucus in the Senate.

The party’s decision was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and signed by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The letter was read by Senator Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

Gobir replaces the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Until his nomination, Senator Gobir chaired the Committee on National Security and Intelligence in the ninth assembly.

The nomination letter reads, “With reference to your letter No.: NASS9thS/SP/D/12/ dated 16th June 2022, in which you informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party.

“Accept herewith, the party’s nomination of Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East Senatorial District) as a replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus.

“While thanking you for the usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of our best regards.”