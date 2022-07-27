POLITICS
Senator Gobir emerges APC caucus Chairman
The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated Senator Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto East as the new Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC caucus in the Senate.
The party’s decision was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and signed by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.
The letter was read by Senator Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.
Gobir replaces the former Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), who defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Until his nomination, Senator Gobir chaired the Committee on National Security and Intelligence in the ninth assembly.
The nomination letter reads, “With reference to your letter No.: NASS9thS/SP/D/12/ dated 16th June 2022, in which you informed the party of the vacancy of the office of the Senate Leader of our party.
“Accept herewith, the party’s nomination of Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East Senatorial District) as a replacement for the Senate Leader and Chairman of the APC Caucus.
“While thanking you for the usual cooperation, please accept the assurances of our best regards.”
Another Lagos APC stalwart defects to PDP
The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) on Monday, July 25, received a political bigwig in the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state, Engr. Wasiu Habeeb popularly known as Allahu Barki into the PDP from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).
JANDOR described the defection of Allahu Barki, who was an aspirant in APC during the recent local Government election for Lekki LCDA, to the party as a big boost to the fortunes of the party in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.
He congratulated him for his decision to depart from the despotic and undemocratic APC to the midst of true democrats.
In his remarks, Engr. Habeeb thanked God for his coming to the party and affirmed that it is a great feeling to be among true democrats. He revealed that the majority of the eligible voters in his constituency have indicated their readiness to vote for PDP to put an end to the total neglect and absence of government in the area.
He also promised to facilitate the defection of more political heavyweights in the APC across the state into the PDP.
JANDOR thereafter remarked that the big umbrella of Lagos PDP is large enough to accommodate all like-minds across party lines who have seen the beacon of hope in the PDP and are ready to join efforts with him to offer residents of Lagos a breath of fresh air.
Why I can’t work with Atiku – Peter Obi
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, has given reasons why he cannot work with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
Obi spoke on Channels Television during a programme tagged ‘Politics Today.’
Atiku had said on Friday that the Labour Party and Peter Obi could not perform any miracle in the 2023 presidential election.
Atiku, who is Nigeria’s former Vice President, stated this in an exclusive interview with Arise TV which was aired on Friday morning.
He noted that Obi, who was his erstwhile vice presidential candidate during the 2019 presidential election, and the LP, could not perform any miracle during the 2023 elections.
Atiku explained that despite the social media sensation and acceptability of Obi’s candidacy, the reality remains that the LP does not have people in government nor the National Assembly.
He said, “I really don’t expect the Labour Party to take as many votes from the PDP as people are suggesting. We could have seen it in the last election in Osun State. What was the performance of the Labour Party?
“This is a party that doesn’t have a governor, doesn’t have members of the national assembly, doesn’t have members of the state Houses of Assembly. And politics in this country depends on structures you have at those various levels; at the local level, at the state level and at the national level.
“It is very difficult for a miracle to happen simply because Peter Obi is in the Labour Party.”
However, when Obi was asked on Channels TV about the possibility of him working with Atiku if the chance arose, he said he was in the contest to win, adding that he had all it took to win.
Obi said, “Nobody goes into a match thinking of what will happen. Everyone is going into it to win. I’m going into this contest to be the next President of Nigeria… I think I have all it takes to win.”
Fashola faults Tinubu, Atiku over verbal war
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has faulted the recent exchange of words between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Recently the two leading presidential candidates vehemently disagreed over who is better to lead the country in 2023. It climaxed with Atiku challeging Tinubu to an hour TV interview.
But during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Sunday, Fashola said the two politicians should avoid verbal war and pay attention to what concerns Nigerians.
When asked to comment on the recent exchange of words between Atiku and Tinubu, He said, “I’m going to first and foremost said that for both men (Atiku and Tinubu), I have a personal relationship. Perhaps the exchange of words I will call it a stumble. I hope It’s not a tumble; and I mean this in the sense that they should quickly go back to the issues. That is what concerns Nigerians.
“Those are the debates we should really have. How do we move ourselves to prosperity that is imminent in this country. I know it would happen. Who is the best person to drive that vehicle? In my own opinion Asiwaju is the best person to drive that vehicle because I worked with him. I know his capacity; I know his tenacity.”
