NEWS
Senator Gbenga Aluko slum, dies in Abuja
A former Nigerian Senator and governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Senator Gbenga Aluko, is dead.
The former lawmaker who represented the Ekiti South constituency between 1999 and 2003, died on Saturday after he collapsed in his office in Abuja.
Aluko who in 2018 contested the governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State was according to the report, rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.
According to TVC, Aluko was neither sick nor exhibited any symptom of sickness prior to his death.
NEWS
It’s dangerous to release Nnamdi Kanu – Arewa youths president, Shettima
The leadership of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF, has warned against releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (POB).
National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, warned that more Kanu’s would emerge to further complicate the insecurity situation in the country, if the IPOB leader is released.
Shettima, who spoke to DAILY POST, said allowing Kanu to go unpunished would be harmful to Nigeria and the Federal Government.
He was reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s remark that he would consider the IPOB leader’s release.
Buhari had made the remark during a meeting with some Southeast leaders under the aegis of Highly Respected Igbo Greats, led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi at the State House, Abuja.
Amaechi pleaded with the president to release Kanu, rather than opt for military actions.
Responding, Buhari who promised to consider their appeal, however, noted that an unconditional release of Kanu runs contrary to the doctrine of separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary.
However, Shettima stressed that Kanu’s release would undermine what he has done to Nigeria.
According to Shettima: “There is the possibility of undermining the consequences of what this man (Nnamdi Kanu) did to the country and by implication, if he is allowed to go unpunished, it would be sending the wrong message. Nobody in the history of this country has done more damage to this country since the civil war than this young man.
“If at the end of the day, they allow him to go unpunished after what he has done, the implication is that nobody will ever commit any offence of this nature and be punished because everybody will always refer to him.
“And this means that the constitution is automatically suspended in the country. This means that some people can just commit any crime at the expense of over 200 million Nigerians and get away with it. Somebody can kill, pronounce killing and still get away with it; then what is the essence of condemning people to death for killing, murder when compared to what this man (Kanu) did?
“This is just a way of undermining the laws of our land, and indirectly they are saying the government of the day can be easily influenced. This means, somebody can commit any offence and then come to Buhari or any other government after this and seek forgiveness.”
The AYCF National President noted that Kanu is not remorseful of his actions, hence he may boast of being begged.
He added: “This man is not even remorseful, indirectly, it’s like the government is begging him to continue with what he’s doing, and he would go unpunished.
“The consequence is that, if he is allowed to go unpunished, we would end up having millions of Kanu rising, even, if he decides not to go ahead with further actions.
“If he is allowed to go, he (Kanu) will come out boasting that he did not beg to be released. He is not remorseful and there is nothing to show he regrets his actions, and anybody can do such and get away with it; we are not in Banana Republic for God’s sake.”
He maintained that the law should be allowed to take its full course in Kanu’s matter.
“The law must take its full course and I hope it’s not what I’m thinking because nobody has done the kind of damage this man has done to this country; and up till date, we have not recovered from the consequences of what he has done to this country, we are watching.
“If we allow him to go unpunished, then we are saying that the country should produce millions of him. With him alone, look at the damage he has done to his region, but for us in the North, we would ensure he has no sympathizer.
“Nobody is saying he should be dealt with without committing any crime, but if he is found wanting; then he should be made to face the consequences of his actions since the matter is in court,” he added.
NEWS
I watched my brother die, Aliko Dangote tells Tinubu
Aliko Dangote on Friday disclosed how his younger brother, Sani, died. Aliko Dangote, the richest African, who said he watched helplessly as his brother died, advised that his brother’s death should be a great lesson to the living.
He added that doctors had informed them that Sani was going to die. “We watched as the life-supporting machine was going down, ticking out the time,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.
Emotions were high as he narrated to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, how Sani died in a hospital in the United States of America (USA) on Sunday.
“It was not about money, neither what technology could offer. Sani, like every human, was mortal and so it was his exit time from the planet earth,” Aliko Dangote said as he told Tinubu that Sani inhaled his last oxygen before him, his mother and other members of his family, while on a life-supporting machine.
“We have always known that when there is life there is death. We as Muslims do not know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.
“That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth. “Your Excellency, (referring to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje), you are our host because you are our governor and we really thank you for taking almost the whole week struggling with the crowds. It’s not easy. “I thank you all for your prayers and support. This will actually help us to reduce the pain we are going through. It is a very tough time for us, it has been a very trying moment especially for me. My late brother and I had a strong bond together.
“Having a brother like this (Sani), once you lose him it is really very painful. Because he died in front of me, our mother and all his children.
“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working. It was very tormenting,” Aliko Dangote said.
Tinubu, in his condolences urged Dangote to take solace in the Lord and be strong.
Tinubu said: “We are here not just to commiserate with you. We are here to mourn our dear brother together. Sani is not yours alone, he was a Lagosian, a great Nigerian and a friend and brother to all of us here.
breaking
I was beaten, signed confessional statement under duress – Baba Ijesha
Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha, has denied his confessional statement in the child defilement case brought against him by the Lagos State government.
Olanrewaju told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos Special Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, during his trial-within-trial that he signed the statement under duress.
According to the actor, he was beaten with a stick, forced to sit on the floor before he signed the statement.
He said everything in the statement was dictated to the police by the comedinete and complainant, Ms Damilola Adekola a.k.a Princess.
The defendant was being led in evidence by one of his counsels, Dada Awosika (SAN) during a trial-within-trial of the voluntariness of his statement before Justice Taiwo.
“My cloth was torn, I was forced to sit on the ground. My body was shaking. They showed me the statement, I did not volunteer the statement. I was just asked to sign it. Princess dictated everything to them,” he said.
Under cross examination by the prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, Baba Ijesha insisted he did not volunteer the statement but that the content was dictated to him by the police.
He also denied knowledge of the current residence of the complainant, insisting that only her former residence was known to him.
He however owned up to the names of his father, mother, primary and secondary schools attended, his age, dropping out of University of Lagos, Akoka when he could no longer cope with a course he was studying.
Baba Ijesha failed to respond when confronted by the prosecution that the IPO could not have known his details if he did not volunteer any information to her.
Earlier, Inspector Abigail, under examination by Awosika said the defendant freely volunteered his statement and that it was made without duress.
The police officer insisted she read cautionary words to Baba Ijesha and that he told her he understood English and everything she read to him.
She said, “The defendant was shaking when I was about to take his statement. I offered him a chair to sit to relax him but he said he preferred sitting on the floor to enable him stretch out his legs.
“I calmed him down and told him he had to write his statement. I asked him questions in English and he responded to all of them in English. He requested that I should help him to write his statement as he could not write because he was shaking.
“When we finished, I read the statement to him and he told me he understood everything and after that he signed the statement.”
Baba Ijesha has been entangled in a case of child molestation since April 2021 and was remanded in police custody after his arrest on April 22.
He was, however, released on June 24.
Justice Taiwo granted Baba Ijesha bail in the sum of N2million and two sureties: a lawyer and a family relation.
The judge ordered that the bail conditions must be granted within seven days while declaring that the next sittings will be on July 26 (today), 27 and 28.
He was charged on six-count charges of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
Latest News
- Senator Gbenga Aluko slum, dies in Abuja
- It’s dangerous to release Nnamdi Kanu – Arewa youths president, Shettima
- Zidane learning English amid links to Man United
- The fire took everything I own, down to all my certificates – BBNaija JMK cries out
- “It’s hard on the family” Joke Silva breaks silence on Olu Jacobs’ health condition
Trending
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Osun 2022: No shaking, God is in control ― Oyetola
-
NEWS1 day ago
Assassination of Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria – Ohanaeze
-
breaking1 day ago
IMF urges Nigeria to fully remove fuel, electricity subsidies early 2022
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
“It’s hard on the family” Joke Silva breaks silence on Olu Jacobs’ health condition
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
Gov. Ugwuanyi receives Whitemoney, confers him with “Ambassador of Enugu State in Creative Arts”
-
breaking1 day ago
I was beaten, signed confessional statement under duress – Baba Ijesha
-
breaking2 days ago
Boko Haram kidnap 22 secondary schoolgirls in Niger for marriage
-
NEWS1 day ago
I watched my brother die, Aliko Dangote tells Tinubu