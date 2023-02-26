Senator Adeola wins Ogun West Senatorial seat

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance and APC senatorial candidate in Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola has been declared winner of the the National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

Adeola, who is currently representing Lagos West Senatorial District, won the Ogun West Senatorial election by a total vote of 112,887, while his closest rival, the PDP candidate, Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri, scored 60,189. The Labour Party candidate came third with a total vote of 19, 244.

The result was announced on Sunday by Professor Oluseye Olusegun Onabanjo of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta at the Oronna Hall, Ilaro, the Ogun West Senatorial Collation Centre at about 7.30pm.