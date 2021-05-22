Senator Abbo recalls sweet moments with Late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru

Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North in the Senate seems to have had an interesting relationship with late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Ibrahim Attahiru.

In a post on his Facebook on Satursday, Abbo recalled one of the sweet moments he shared with Attahiru before his death.

Attahiru, and six other senior officers lost their lives in a military plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

Speaking about the bond he shared with the late Chief of Army Staff and the ​final photo the pair were seen in together, the senator wrote:

‘Your last words to me was JAN NA MIJI

You smiled broadly and gave me corona greeting with elbows. Today you are gone together with Generals Olayinka and Malik.

Ohhhh!!

“WORDS FAIL ME, I FAILED WORDS!!!

Recall that Senator Abbo had last month during a one day public hearing on a bill to establish a Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, said he had advised the late Attahiru to create a battalion and position it in the axis of Madagali, in Adamawa.