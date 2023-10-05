Senate summons security chiefs over rising insecurity

The Senate has summoned the military and other security agencies over the rising security challenges in the country.

It also told the security agencies to conduct special operations to dislodge the bandits in the North-West and other parts of Nigeria with similar experiences.

The Red Chamber further resolved to invite the Service Chiefs to brief it in a closed session on steps being taken to mitigate rising insecurity in the country.

Senate resolutions were sequel to its consideration and adoption of a motion at plenary on Thursday.

The motion titled: “Kidnapping of university students in Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 and rising cases of kidnapping for ransom in the North-West geopolitical zone was sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC – Katsina ).

Yar’Adua in his lead debate said he was concerned by the kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State by gunmen from their hostel rooms on October 4.

He said a fortnight ago, 24 students of the Federal University of Gusau were also abducted.

According to him, 16 of them have been successfully freed after three days by a rescue operation conducted by security agencies.

He said it was worrisome that kidnapping incidents have thrown the university and academic communities into a panic mood.

He said there was also the case of eight corps members kidnapped by suspected terrorists on their way to the orientation camp in Zamfara State on August 21.

He said, “The corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, for the one-year mandatory national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the terrorists.”

He said it was of concern that the frequency of kidnapping for ransom had become almost a daily and weekly occurrence in major towns and communities in the North-West geopolitical zone.

The Senate further urged security agencies to be more proactive and ensure all kidnapped victims in the country including students kidnapped in Katsina, NYSC members kidnapped in Zamfara and students kidnapped from Federal University Gusau, were released.

It urged the Federal Government to address the manpower needs of the police and other security agencies to enable them to tackle the security situations in the country.