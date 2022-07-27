NEWS
Senate summons Emefiele over inflation, devaluation
The Senate on Wednesday resolved to summon Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over skyrocketing inflation and naira devaluation which continue to plunge Nigerians into hardship.
Stakeholders in key sectors of the economy expressed worry over the free fall of the naira against the United States Dollar.
The naira is currently being exchanged at N670 per dollar at the parallel market. There has also been a spike in dollar demand.
Harvard: I hope you’ll understand – Gbajabiamila apologises to Nigerians
Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday apologized to Nigerians over his recent post, insisting that it was not his intention to cause disaffection amid the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions.
DAILY POST reports that Gbajabiamila recently posted a picture of himself attending a leadership course at Harvard University in the United States of America.
The 60-year-old politician came under fire for celebrating his “return to class” amid the ongoing ASUU strike.
Several stakeholders and activists described the Speaker’s post as insensitive.
Under Gbajabiamila’s tenure as Speaker, Nigeria witnessed its longest ASUU strike in 2020.
However, in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle on Wednesday night, Gbajabiamila said, “Yesterday, I posted a picture of myself at the @Harvard @Kennedy_School, undergoing a course. That post was not sensitive to the present feelings of fellow citizens, especially parents and students who are presently bearing the brunt of the ongoing closure of public universities owing to the unresolved issues between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government of Nigeria.
“I apologize for the post at this time, and I hope you will understand that it was not my intention to cause disaffection. As Speaker of @HouseNGR, I have made multiple interventions within the powers of the legislature to avert the ongoing strike. I had direct engagements with ASUU, and relevant government agencies.
“We all await the outcome of the two-week ultimatum given for the conclusion of negotiations with ASUU.”
Nigeria Air: FEC approves Airbus, Boeing aircraft lease
The Federal government on Wednesday approved the leasing of three aircraft for the commencement of operations for the country’s carrier, Nigeria Air.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the close of the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Sirika noted that the airline would begin with three aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing, running solely domestic routes.
He added that the airline would expand into regional and intercontinental routes.
The Minister, however, declined to state the actual date operations would kick off saying “we will announce commencement soon.”
Since it was unveiled at the Farnborough Air Show in England in July 2018, Nigeria Air has been mired in controversies that led to its suspension in September 2018; barely two months after its proposal.
The Federal Government described the suspension as a “tough decision.”
Sirika also noted that Nigerians who are willing to own part of the 51 per cent share available for indigenous investors are “welcomed to participate.”
PDP Senators seek Buhari’s impeachment, walk out on Lawan
Some senators walked out on the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday, after he allegedly refused the Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda, to allow them to lead the motion on the impeachment of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
Aduda and some other senators of the Peoples Democratic Party then walked out of the plenary.
t was learnt that some lawmakers that were displeased with the worsening security situation in the country had threatened to impeach the President.
It was learnt that at the commencement of the plenary on Tuesday, the lawmakers questioned the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on why the issue of insecurity was not in the Order Paper.
