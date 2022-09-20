NEWS
Senate shuffles committees, hands Adeyemi, Yahaya new appointments
The Senator representing Kogi-West, Smart Adeyemi; the Senator representing Kebbi North, Yahaya Abdullahi, and three other senators have been appointed as committee heads.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary, announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate standing committees
Five out of the 67 standing committees were affected by the swapping of chairmanship positions and the appointment of new ones.
Following the announcement, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who was the former Chairman of the Committee on Aviation has been moved to chair the Committee on Federal Capital Territory.
Also, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, now chairs the Committee of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Meanwhile, Ekiti-South Senator, Biodun Olujimi, formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies has been assigned to chair the Committee on Aviation.
In the same vein, the former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbata will head the committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter-Governmental Agencies.
NEWS
Acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola set for Senate confirmation on Wednesday
The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Lateef Ariwoola will be screened and possibly confirmed on Wednesday, September 21 by the Senate.
Screening and possible confirmation of Justice Ariwoola by the upper legislative chamber were announced on Tuesday in plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.
Lawan accordingly appealed to all Senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for the required rigorous drilling of Ariwoola for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.
“Please, as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said.
Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2002, from President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for its annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
NEWS
Tunisia detains former PM Ali Laarayedh after 14-hour questioning
Tunisia’s anti-terrorism police have detained Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Ennahdha party, a move the opposition party have called a “political attack” by the country’s president.
Laarayedh, who was prime minister from 2013 to 2014, was interrogated for 14 hours on Monday on suspicion of “sending jihadists to Syria”, according to his lawyers, who announced the detention on Tuesday.
Ennahdha’s leader, Rachid Ghannouchi, who was also supposed to have been questioned on Monday, will be interrogated on Tuesday.
Security and official sources estimated that about 6,000 Tunisians travelled to Syria and Iraq in the last decade to join armed groups, including ISIL (ISIS). Many were killed there while others escaped and returned to Tunisia.
“I was against this phenomenon and took measures to limit it,” Laarayedh said on Monday.
It is expected that he will appear before a judge on Wednesday, lawyer Mokhtar Jamai said.
“We are shocked…the file is completely empty and without any evidence”, Samir Dilou, another lawyer said, before describing the case as a “farce”.
In a statement, Ennahdha condemned the conditions of the investigation carried out by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, describing it as “a form of torture, abuse, a flagrant violation of human rights and an undermining of dignity in fabricated cases and malicious accusations”.
NEWS
Israel appoints ambassador to Turkey for first time since 2018
Israel will have an ambassador in Turkey for the first time in four years, the latest step in warming relations between the two countries following a years-long rift.
Irit Lillian, a senior diplomat who has been in charge of the Israeli embassy in Ankara for the last two years, will serve as the ambassador, Israel’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.
In 2018, Turkey withdrew its ambassador from Israel and ordered Israel’s ambassador to leave in protest at Israel’s killing of dozens of Palestinians in protests along the Gaza border.
Once-warm relations began to deteriorate after the election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, as prime minister in 2003.
The now Turkish president famously berated ex-Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres while on stage at the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2009.
Tensions peaked in 2010 when Israeli forces stormed a Turkish ship that broke through an Israeli blockade to deliver humanitarian aid to the Hamas-administered Gaza Strip. Nine Turkish activists were killed.
However, the two countries have in recent years made efforts to put their troubled relationship behind them, as regional alliances shift.
In a step towards rapprochement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Turkey in March to meet with Erdogan.
Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Jerusalem in late May in what his then counterpart Yair Lapid called a “new chapter” in bilateral ties.
Then, in June, Israel and Turkey officially announced the restoration of full diplomatic relations, including an exchange of ambassadors.
Erdogan has, however, made an effort to reassure Palestinians, and said in August that warming ties with Israel would not weaken support for Palestine.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
‘I didn’t attend higher institution, but I’m brainy and smarter than people who went to the best of schools’ – Kudirat Ogunro
-
NEWS2 days ago
Falana reacts as police PRO says civilians can’t retaliate against assault
-
NEWS1 day ago
Princess Charlotte cries at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
-
NEWS1 day ago
VIDEO: Mourners cheer, throw flowers on Queen’s hearse as she makes ‘final makes final ride to Windsor Castle
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
2023: Nasty Blaq opens up after being dragged for endorsing Atiku Abubakar for President
-
NEWS1 day ago
King Charles III tears up at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Prince George, Princess Charlotte attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Queen Elizabeth: Yul Edochie thanks Prof Uju Anya for speaking for his people
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings