Senate sets up committee to review Tax Reform Bills

The Senate has constituted a committee headed by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) to address the grey areas in the tax reform bills and report back to the committee of the whole before public hearing on the bills.

The Deputy Senate President Barau I Jibrin (APC, Kano North) announced this during plenary on Wednesday.

Barau who presided over the session said there were controversies over the bills, adding that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of consulting with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the executive arm and other critical stakeholders.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on October 3, 2024, transmitted to the National Assembly, four tax reform bills, in a letter, read by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajuddeen Abbas, during separate plenaries of the two chambers.

Tinubu said the bills would bolster Nigeria’s fiscal institutions, adding that they were in line with his government’s broader development objectives for the country.

But Nigerians including governors, traditional rulers, civil society organisations, some federal lawmakers and others have kicked against the bills.

Barau also named Senators Titus Zam (APC, Benue North West), Orjir Uzor Kalu (Abia North), Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), Abdullahi Yahaha (Kebbi North) among others as members of the committee.

