Senate rejects electronic transfer of election results

The Senate Thursday rejected Clause 52(3) of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill which provided for electronic transfer of election results.

The clause which led to the division of the chamber saw 52 Senators voting against the clause, 28 other Senators were in support of the clause while 28 Senators were not available to vote.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, abstained from voting.

Before the voting, the upper chamber was throw in chaos.

The Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission chaired by Senator Kabir Gaya had recommended that the Electoral umpire transmit results of elections to avoid rigging, particularly it has been the yearning of Nigerians.

The proceeding went well until Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi suggested an amendment to the clause.

Sabi said: “I am Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi and I want to propose an amendment to Clause 52(3) read that Electoral electronic means of transmission can take place provided that the Commission may adjudge the network to be adequate enough and be approved by the National Assembly.”