Senate proposes bill to bar landlords from collecting annual rent
A bill was passed before the Senate on Tuesday to make it an offence for landlords to demand advance payment of rent from tenants of residential and office buildings and spaces beyond three months.
The bill was sponsored by the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi.
Adeyemi while speaking after the first reading of the bill on the floor of the Senate, stated that the bill would enable tenants to make a maximum advance payment of three months’ rent, with subsequent monthly payment.
He said, “We discovered that landlords are compelling tenants to make one year and two-year advance rent payments before they would give them keys to their apartments.
“It may not be an issue to quite a number of people but to many others, it is a great pain for them. Most Nigerians need the protection of the law to be able to meet their basic needs after paying rent.
“Many landlords did not secure loans to build their houses; they are products of free money they acquire from the system. Yet, they make life difficult for poor Nigerians who do not have such privilege of making ill-gotten money from the system and put up structures.
“The buildings are constructed in such a manner that an average Nigerian would not be able to afford it. Many people are involved in corrupt practices to get their rents paid, while the ladies took to prostitution.
“The law we are proposing stipulates a maximum advance rent payment of three months. After the expiration of the three months rent, the tenants are expected to pay monthly.
“There are many tenants whose salaries are competing with their rents because they live in cities like Abuja. The law will prevent the poor workers from any form of oppression.”
Biafra: Nigerian govt files new terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu
The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Monday, filed new terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
In the amended process it filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the federal government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Kanu.
The IPOB leader, who has been in detention since his alleged abduction from Kenya and repatriation to Nigeria, faced a seven-count treasonable felony charge.
He will now enter his fresh plea to a 15-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, M. B. Abubakar.
The charge was amended barely 24 hours before the scheduled commencement of hearing by trial Justice Binta Nyako.
Nigeria’s debt stock hits N39.6tn in 11 months
The Nigeria’s total debt stock rose from N32.9tn as of December 2020 to N39.6tn in November 2021.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in her presentation of the 2022 approved budget, disclosed that the government borrowed N6.7tn between January and November 2021, according to a copy of the presentation obtained by our correspondent.
The new borrowing in the period under review consists of N5.1tn domestic debt and N1.6tn. The domestic debt, however, includes borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to the presentation document.
In March 2021, the Debt Management Office had disclosed that the country’s total public debt stock was N32.9tn as of December 2020.
An additional N6.7tn loan means the total public debt stock would be about N39.6tn as of November 2021.
The DMO had disclosed that the country’s total public debt increased to N33.1tn at the end of the first quarter of 2021, from N32.9tn in December 2020, showing an increase of about 200bn.
In Q2 2021, the total debt stock rose by N2.4tn to N35.5tn by June 2021.
The increase continued by N2.5tn to hit N38tn by Q3 2021, which was the last figure provided by the DMO.
However, based on the minister’s presentation, there was an increase of N1.6tn from September to November 2021.
Within the 11-month period, debt servicing gulped N4.2tn which represents 76.2 per cent of the N5.51tn revenue generated during the period.
The minister defended government borrowing and the country’s debt level, insisting the country had a revenue challenge, and not a debt problem, adding that the debt level was still within sustainable limits.
She had said, “This is to restate, that the debt level of the Federal Government is still within sustainable limits. Borrowings are essentially for capital expenditure and human development as specified in Section 41(1)a of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.
“Having witnessed two economic recessions we have had to spend our way out of recession, which contributed significantly to the growth in the public debt. “It is unlikely that our recovery from each of the two recessions would have been as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded partly by debt.”
However, economic experts, including a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, have countered the minister.
Moghalu had said, “There are many ways through which we can improve Nigeria’s domestic revenue situation without selling the future of our country. As to the argument that Nigeria does not have a debt problem but a revenue problem, that is mere sophistry. If you’re spending 90kobo of every one naira you earn repaying debt, you are insolvent.
“You cannot say that we have a debt-to-GDP ratio that allows you to continue borrowing. No! That is an argument for sustainable economies. You cannot be comparing Nigeria with advanced economies. We are in an economy that is still very basic.
“If you are not earning enough revenue, why are you borrowing? You are just compounding your problem. Why don’t you focus on where to get the revenue from instead of lazily ignoring that problem and just trying to survive with borrowing?
“If an individual was living a life that way, it would be a calamity. That is why Nigeria is in a calamitous situation today economically,” he said.
The World Bank had recently said Nigeria’s debt was vulnerable and costly, adding that the country’s debt was at risk of becoming unsustainable in the event of macro-fiscal shocks.
Kidnappers in military uniform abduct two federal workers on Lagos-Ibadan Road, demand N40million
Two staff of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have been abducted around the Isara axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway end of Ogun State.
The victims were said to be on their way back to Lagos from Ibadan before the car in which they were travelling broke down around 6:45am, and while in the process of fixing the car, the gunmen in military camouflage emerged from the bush and marched them away.
The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Tope Adaramola, confirmed the incident.
Adaramola said the kidnappers had contacted the management demanding N20million each for the victims to regain freedom.
He said the kidnappers used the mobile phone of one of the victims to demand the ransom, adding that the management had equally reported the incident at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Isara.
Adaramola added that those abducted were junior workers of the council, that their salaries were not up to N60,000.
