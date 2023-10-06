Senate promises speedy passage of new minimum wage bill

The Senate on Friday pledged that it would give the expected new minimum wage bill from the executive arm of government expeditious consideration for improved welfare of workers and industrial harmony in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Chairman of the Senate Committee on Employment , Labour and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, APC, Plateau Central.

Plang, in the statement , assured Nigerians that the 10th Senate and by extension, 10th National Assembly, is committed to improving the living conditions of workers in the country.

“Efforts of the Federal Government and the Organized Labour for agreeing to set in motion, necessary machinery to review the current Minimum Wage in Nigeria as contained in the memorandum of understanding signed by the negotiating parties , are commendable .

“The Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity under my chairmanship, is prepared to give expeditious attention to the passage of a new Act, once negotiation on the matter is concluded and such bill transmitted to the National Assembly for enactment,” he said.

The lawmaker commended the Federal Government on the proactive actions taken to avert nationwide strike by workers last week Tuesday but warned parties involved not to renege on agreements reached .

“Nigerians and particularly members of this committee , are happy that the then looming industrial unrest, was averted by memorandum of understanding entered into by the federal government , the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

“However, all the parties involved, should avoid reneging on any of the agreement reached”, he said.

The committee, he added, is committed to the International Labour Organisation, ILO, principle of decent work and will take necessary legislative action to support efforts that will improve the working conditions of Nigerians including payment of living wage as enshrined in the decent work agenda.