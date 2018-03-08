Senate probes alleged plot to remove Saraki, Ekweremmadu

The Nigerian has ordered an investigation into an alleged plot to overthrow the leadership of the legislative house.

The Senate reached the resolution following a point of order raised by a PDP Senator Obinna Ogba.

Ogba alleged that he had evidence to prove that some senators are plotting to overthrow Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy Ike Ekweremmadu.

He alleged that the group of aggrieved senators was also mobilizing civil society and trade groups to protest against Saraki’s leadership.

Following his allegation, deputy President Ekweremmadu who presided over proceedings directed the committee on Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the matter.

Saraki and Ekweremmadu were elected as Senate President and Deputy President in a controversial election in June 2015.