Senate Presidency : Tinubu endorses Akpabio for Senate President

President- elect Bola Tinubu has endorsed former Akwa Ibom governor, Godwill Akpabio as President of the Senate after consultations.

Sources say Tinubu disclosed his preference for Akpbio during a meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in Abuja.

Tinubu was also said to have settled for Senator Jibrin Barau as Deputy Senate President.

Akpabio and Barau are two of the nine senators running for Senate presidency in the upcoming 10th assembly, set to be inaugurated on June 13.

Recall that Tinubu had on Tuesday met with Akpabio, Barau, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti) and the Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Tinubu had reportedly asked Barau to drop his bid for the Senate presidency in the interests of “national cohesion, fairness and religious balancing”.

Tinubu is believed to have suggested that a Christian should be chosen instead, given that he and his Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, are both Muslim.

One of those at the meeting said Barau was prevailed upon to drop his ambition in the interest of peace in the country.

“He was told to drop his ambition for the emergence of a Christian as the president of the next Senate.

“He said since he (Tinubu) and Senator Kashim Shettima (the vice president-elect) are Muslims, the right thing to do is to support a Christian.

Our sources disclosed that those who attended Tuesday’s meeting translated Tinub’s’s position as translating into a big setback for Orji Kallu, who has been working to mobilize support to be elected as the new Senate President.

“We now know that President- elect does not favor Senator Kalu as the new Senate president,” one of them stated.

Aside from Akpabio, Barau and Kanu, six other senators have indicated interest in the Senate presidency including Sen Abdul-Aziz Yari (APC, Zamfara West); Sen Sani Musa (Niger East); Sen Ali Ndume (Borno South), Sen Osita Izunaso (Imo West), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi South) and Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North).