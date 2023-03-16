Senate presidency: Orji Kalu raises alarm over attacks

As the battle for Senate presidency intensifies, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has raised the alarm over attacks on his personality.

The former Abia State governor who made this known in a statement on Thursday, said people have resorted to telling lies with the aim of damaging his reputation over the position of senate presidency.

According to Kalu, the10th Senate should be focused on how to improve the lives of Nigerians they were elected to represent rather than attacking him over the position.

The statement reads, “By June 13, the National Assembly would be electing a new leadership to spearhead the affairs of the10th Senate.

“As the race continues to gain the attention of all Nigerians, I implore my dear colleagues who have interest in the Presidency of the senate to focus more on the difference they can make rather than exerting energy on blackmails.

“To progress and succeed as a nation, we must shun hatred, lies and propaganda. People are telling lies against my person; using my name for gossip, buying and selling. Because of position, people have embarked on high level and low level character assassination and defamation of Orji Uzor Kalu.

“We should always remember God’s authority in our lives. We should remember that the life we live is not for ourselves alone but for God and to then accommodate other people”.