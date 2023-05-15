Monday, May 15, 2023
NEWS

Senate Presidency: Lagos backs Akpabio

0
Ganiyu Hamzat
By Ganiyu Hamzat
Akpabio secures Lagos support

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced support for Senators Godwill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin to become Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th Senate, as approved by the National Working Committee of the APC.

Sanwo-Olu stated this when Akpabio led some senators-elect on a courtesy visit on him in Lagos on Sunday.

The governor said that the former Akwa Ibom State governor possessed the qualities to lead the National Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu urged Akpabio to engage with other aspirants and stakeholders to accommodate all interests in the National Assembly.

Akpabio secures Lagos support

Speaking earlier, Senator Akpabio promised to collaborate with President-elect Tinubu and replicate his achievements in Lagos State throughout the country.

Akpabio stated that he will bring Foreign Direct Investments through legislation and make Nigeria a business-friendly economy.

Akpabio stated that he had the support of 69 members and is targeting 86 members before June.

Akpabio secures Lagos support

Senator Jibrin on his part said a robust National Assembly with sound legislators is essential for government success.

Serving senators and senators-elect, including Ali Ndume and Opeyemi Bamidele, were part of Akpabio’s entourage.

Ganiyu Hamzat
Ganiyu Hamzat
