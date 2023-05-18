Senate Presidency: Akpabio, Barau, others storm NNPP, LP Secretariats

The Stability Group working that is promoting Senators Godswill Akpabio- Jibrin Barau ticket for the leadership of the 10th Senate on Wednesday stormed the National Secretariat of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and that of the Labour Party (LP) separately.

Akpabio and his team’s first of call was a visit to the National Working Committee, NWC of the NNPP led by its acting national chairman, Abba -Kawu Ali.

Addressing the NWC of NNPP, Senator Akpabio noted that the Stability Group was determined to secure the support of the leadership of the opposition parties, ahead of June 13 Inauguration.

Visits to the Secretariats of the parties are coming barely 24 hours after meeting with the All APC NWC.

Akpabio said:” Membership of the Stability Group cuts across party lines and we are doing extensive consultations. We have never had a situation where we have 8 political parties like we are going to have in the 10th National Assembly.

“In the House, we are blind to party affiliations and that’s why we are moving to meet our leaders. I thank you for receiving us. I want to thank your national leader, Kwankwaso for the meeting he is having with our president-elect, Bola Tinubu and I hope the meeting will be fruitful, for the progress of the nation.”

In his remarks, the Director – General of the Akpabio Campaign Organisation, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South who noted that his Group has secured signatures of 69 members backing the aspiration of Senators Akpabio- Jibrin ticket, said: “We want you to support this stability group we have 69; who have signed. It isn’t about Akpabio or Jibrin. What the country needs now is stability and that’s why we called the group Stability Group.”

In his response, acting National Chairman of the NNPP, Kawu Ali said, you described the Akpabio- Jubrin as a formidable ticket and assured the duo of the support of the lawmakers on the platform of his party

“I know you are a formidable team. As governor of Akwa- Ibom State, we know how you performed. We know you are competent. So, we are supporting you based on your record. We will support your ambition to be the President of the 10th National Assembly. But I urge your team not to fail Nigerians, especially the youth in the area of employment.”

Also speaking when Akpabio and his team visited him at his party national Secretariat, the factional national chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure who commended the Stability Group for extending hands of fellowship to oppostion parties leadership, said, “It is usually uncommon for political party in power to consider accommodating the opposition.

“It is an indication that our democracy is growing. I want to say very clearly that in most of our engagements with our senators, we haven’t given them any directives. We don’t want to be dictating to them where they should go.. Two of my senators are here. Ireti Kingibe isn’t here but we shall whisper to her.

” We need a vibrant legislature to promote our democracy, we hope yours will be a departure from what we have. Every government policy must be such that will affect our people positively. The Constitution in chapter two states that the welfare of the people and security shall be the primary responsibility of the government. My appeal is that we give attention to the welfare of Nigerians and the leadership of the Senate can help to make that a national priority .”

The LP chairman who restated his party’s reservations to the outcome of the last general elections, said, “We aren’t comfortable with the processes leading to the victory of your candidate. This isn’t the forum to ventilate that but I need to put that on record. I need to correct the impression that we are supporting Asiwaju. For us, it is a no go area but we have no doubt in Akpabio’s capacity to lead the Senate.”