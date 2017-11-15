Senate orders IG to restore Obiano’s security aides

The Nigerian senate on Wednesday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to restore the security aides of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state.

‘It is wrong for the IG of Police to withdraw the security aides of a sitting Governor”, Senator Olujimi said.

Recall that the IG yesterday withdrew the governors ADC and other security aides, noting that it was to prevent a re-occurrence of past experience. In his words, “The withdrawal of the ADC was based on the previous experience the police recorded whereby the military caught an ADC to an unnamed governor escorting a vehicle loaded with arms on Election Day

“We do not mean anything bad to Anambra governor on this action; his ADC will be returned to him early Sunday morning after the governorship election on Saturday Nov.18.

“We have equally withdrawn all the policemen attached to political appointees, Local Government Chairmen and others in Anambra till after the election,’’ he said.