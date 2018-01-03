Senate not to be blamed for 2018 budget delay – Adeola

The senator representing Lagos West at the Senate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has absolved the Senate of delaying the passage of the proposed 2018 budget.

Adeola said rather than blame the Senate, various government ministries, agencies and parastatals, should be blamed for failure to provide the necessary documentations and defend their respective financial proposals before the Senate.

Sen. Adeola, who disclosed that members of the Senate had worked round the clock to ensure the budget was passed latest December 21, 2017, lamented the lack of sense of urgency by the Federal Government’s agencies in defending their fiscal proposals, to enable the senate pass the budget in record time.

He spoke, in Ilaro, on the sideline during the end-of -year get-together organised for members and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday.

The Senator, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, however, declared that unless the Senate is provided with documentation, fact and figures to work with, the senate could not just rubber stamp the 2018 budget.

Said he, “We are not far behind, let me make some clarifications on the issue of the budget, you can see we are working round the clock to ensure by 21st of December, if possible for the first time in our nation’s history, we can pass the budget in record time. But as it is, documentation and facts and figures that we need to buttress all items of transaction, both in recurrent and capital expenditure as contained in that documents have not been given to us by these ministries.