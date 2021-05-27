NEWS
Senate considers proposal to create Sharia courts in South-West
An Islamic group, the Muslim Congress has submitted a memo to the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, proposing the implementation of Sharia in the southwest region.
The Islamic religious law is implemented in Muslim-majority states in the Northern region, despite the constitutional provision that states be secular.
Sharia is alien to the southwest region which has an almost equal population of Christian adherents and Muslims.
The Senate commenced its zonal public hearings on constitutional amendments across the country on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, months after soliciting suggestions from the public.
While presenting its memo at the Lagos hearing on Wednesday, The Muslim Congress said it wants Sharia implemented in the Yoruba-speaking southwest to cater to its Muslim population.
TMC representative, Abdulganihu Bamidele said: “We want to partner for the creation of Sharia courts in the southwest because of our population of Muslims.”
The faith-based organisation also proposed amendments to the constitution focusing on gender equality, local government autonomy, state and community policing, and judicial and legislative autonomy.
Dozens of other organisations and individuals also presented their memos at the public hearing on Wednesday, with the most common topics revolving around gender equality, restructuring, and devolution of power from the Federal Government to the State and Local Governments.
Some also proposed that the 1999 constitution be completely scrapped and replaced with a new citizens-led constitution.
Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, who chaired the public hearing, said the Senate will consider all the public submissions to create the perfect document to address everyone’s concerns.
NEWS
Bola Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug
A video showing Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of former Lagos state governor and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, in a heated argument with a woman who she allegedly called a thug, has been shared online.
The incident happened at the South-west zonal public hearing of the constitution review which held at Marriott Hotel in Lagos on Wednesday, May 26.
According to reports, the main entrance to the hall was shut after the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, arrived at the event. The organizers then informed other participants who were on a queue at the entrance to go home as registration for the day had closed. The participants refused, insisting they must be allowed in. While they were standing their ground, lawmakers from Oyo state who were also late for the event came in and were about to be ushered into the venue when the others revolted.
As the shouting match continued near the front door, with those on the queue insisting that they had been unfairly treated, the Oyo lawmakers were led to the back door to make their way in. However, some people followed them, preventing them from being allowed into the hall. After some consultation with the personnel at the door, Senator Tinubu showed up at the backdoor to allow the lawmakers in.
As Mrs Tinubu was about to do this, a woman, who complained about being denied entry, decried the partial treatment and voiced out her frustration. It is alleged that Senator Tinubu got insulted by the woman’s outburst and called her a thug. This led to a shouting match between the woman and Senator Tinubu.
NEWS
Accountant-General recants, says Delta yet to get Ibori’s £4.2m loot
Barely 24 hours after the Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, claimed that the recovered £4.2 million loot had been returned to Delta State, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has recanted clarifying that “for now, no money has been returned to Delta State.”
Idris had on Tuesday appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots Movable and Immovable Assets from 2002 to 2020 by Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for Effective, Efficient Management and Utilisation, where he claimed the money had been returned to Delta State.
But the state government promptly denied receiving the recovered funds.
However, a statement issued by the Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Henshaw Ogubike, said the issue of the £4.2 million Ibori loot had not been properly resolved.
The statement captioned: ‘Re-£4.2million Ibori Loot: Putting the Records Straight,’ read:
“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2million Ibori Loot.
“The issue of the £4.2million Ibori loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.
“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday (Tuesday) during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to state governments.
“This is the true position as regards the £4.2million Ibori loot.”
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), had said the agreement the federal government had with the British government was to use the repatriated loot to complete specific ongoing projects.
NEWS
Reps grill EFCC Chairman over recovered assets
The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the status of all recovered loots, movable and immovable assets from 2002-2020 by agencies of Federal Government is grilling the chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, over recovered loots and assets for the period under review.
There have been controversies over looted wealth recovered by the Federal Government.On Tuesday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, urged the Federal Government to explain to Nigerians how much loots it had recovered and what they were being used for.
He spoke in Sokoto at the zonal dialogue with stakeholders on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy, organized by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission for the northwest zone.
The Sultan, represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said keeping mute on the recovered loots would spell doom for the fight against corruption in the country.
“The government owes Nigerians an explanation, we want to know how much billions of naira was recovered from our past leaders. Where the monies are and what are they doing with them?
“This explanation is necessary considering the state of our education and other infrastructure like roads which need serious government attention,” he had said.
Latest News
- Bola Tinubu’s wife, Oluremi in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug
- Senate considers proposal to create Sharia courts in South-West
- Accountant-General recants, says Delta yet to get Ibori’s £4.2m loot
- Man United did not turn up against Villarreal’ – Solskjaer admits after Europa League final loss
- How to give oral sex that will blow her mind!
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
Lagos LG Elections: KWAM 1’s manager sets to become Local government chairman
-
LIFESTYLES16 hours ago
Keep your socks on during sex!
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN devalues naira to N410/dollar
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Masari backs his Southern colleagues, says open grazing is un-Islamic
-
LIFESTYLES23 hours ago
6 things women in their 40s really want in a man
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
LG Elections: Crack in Lagos APC over consensus list
-
CELEBRITIES19 hours ago
KWAM 1 caught on tape threatening Lagos monarch over LG elections (VIDEO)
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Prices of bread, biscuits, others to increase by 30 percent – Bakers