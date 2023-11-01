The Senate has screened and confirmed Etekamba Umoren, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s former aide and Isah Ehimeakhe, an All Progressives Congress card-carrying member as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Senate led by Akpabio also screened and confirmed five other nominees namely: Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, Abubakar Maaji, Shehu Wahab, Aminu Idris, and Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq as RECs.

Akpabio, earlier during plenary on Wednesday, announced President Bola Tinubu’s request for confirmation of the nomination of the RECs for INEC in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution.

Last week, Tinubu approved the appointment of 10 new RECs for INEC for a five-year term each.

“By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 10 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate,” the statement by the Presidency read.

Meanwhile, some civil society groups working on governance and elections in a petition to the President of the Senate, had demanded the rejection of the nomination of Messrs Etekamba Umoren and Isah Shaka Ehimeakne as RECs because of the links to the ruling APC.

In the petition signed by 17 civil society groups, the CSOs pointed out that nomination of the duo breached section 156(1) and Third Schedule, Part 1, item F, paragraph 14 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Altered), which clearly stated that prohibits the appointment of any member of a political party as a member of INEC.

For Mr Elekamba Umoren, the CSOs specifically noted that he is not only a member of APC but also served as an aide to the current Senate President, Dr Godswill Akpabio when he was the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

They said, “He also served as the Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate when he was the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Umoren, then a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had served as Chief of Staff, Government House, under the administration of Dr. Godswill Akpabio as Governor of Akwa Ibom State. Similarly, upon assumption of office of Governor of the state in 2015, Governor Emmanuel Udom appointed Mr Etekamba Umoren as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), still being a member of the PDP, among others facts.”

Regarding Mr Isah Shaka Ehimeakne, the groups stated that prior to his appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner, “his Facebook page in his name, Isah Shaka, embarked on campaigns for the APC and its candidates.”

This the CSOs said depicts his partisanship which disqualifies him from appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner that requires neutrality and non-partisanship in line with the constitutional provisions cited above.

According to the petition, “Mr Isah Shaka Ehimeakne also suffers a deficit of integrity for appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.”

The petition added, “This is because within 24 hours after the announcement of the appointments, he quickly deleted his Facebook account where he had displayed open partisanship in his support for the APC. This is a calculated attempt to deceive and mislead Nigerians. A sensitive office like this should not be entrusted to persons who possess such character traits. That is why the Constitution specifically provides that only persons of unquestionable integrity are appointed into the INEC.”

The CSOs, however, prayed: “Completely reject the nomination of Mr. Etekamba Umoren nominated from Akwa Ibom State, and Mr Isah Shaka Ehimeakne from Edo State as Resident Electoral Commissioners into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, despite the petition and protests, the Akpabio-led Senate screened and confirmed the two APC card-carrying members as RECs in contravention of Nigeria’s constitution.