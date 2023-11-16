Thursday, November 16, 2023
Senate approves Aminu Maida as Executive Vice Chairman NCC

The Senate has approved the appointment of Dr. Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC).

This came after Sen. Bilbis Ikra (APC-Zamfara), the chairman of the Committee on Communication, presented its report, which was then approved by the Committee of the Whole, on Thursday.

Ikra asked the Senate to take President Bola Tinubu’s plea for Maida’s confirmation as the NCC Chairman into consideration while presenting the report.

He stated that the request complied with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Establishment Act, 2003, Section 8 (1).

He stated that Maida had been vetted by the committee and that he had received all security clearances, the necessary training, work experience, competence, and regulatory ability to further guarantee the NCC’s success.

For this reason, he pleaded with the Senate to accept the appointment.

Aminu Maida’s appointment as the NCC’s executive vice chairman was subsequently approved by the Senate.

 

