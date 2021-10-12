breaking
Senate adopts electronic transmission of election results
The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday adopted electronic transmission of election results, a position that was contained in the Conference Committee report submitted to the chamber.
The electronic transmission of election results which is a proviso in clause 53 of the Electoral amendment act places on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the right to transmit results without subjecting their discretion to any other organ as was firstly captured that generated controversy.
Adoption wasn’t, however, without heated debate which was brought under control by the presiding Senate President.
Before the adoption in the Committee of the whole, Senator Adamu Aliero and former governor of Kebbi State in his submission urged Senators to support the amendment in order to strengthen democracy.
He said: This is a move that will deepen our democracy and a move that will make the electorate to vote according to their conscience. This will put paid to criminals having their way as people of questionable character can no longer be voted.
Senator Smart Adeyemi representing Kogi West opposed the amendment on clause 87 which deals with direct primaries of political parties. He advocated strongly for some political parties who lack the capacity to organise direct primaries. He said it should be left for party executives to conduct indirect primaries.
However, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele representing Ekiti Central Senatorial districts said every card-carrying member of a political party should be allowed to vote for their aspirants.
According to him, the mode of party primary which is determined by all party members would be more democratic than indirect where a few party executives vote for aspirants.
“I support this motion and like to mention specifically that in clause 87 that every card-carrying member of any political party should be able to vote and it is a way of giving power back to the people.
“This is not about any political party, every political party will enjoy this, therefore, let every party member have the opportunity to vote who they wanted.”
Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North corroborated in his submission, saying those opposed to direct primaries were afraid, wondering that if a contestant was as popular as he thinks, then he or she needed not to be afraid.
“Let’s practice democracy in accordance with the global best practices. I see no reason why anybody should be afraid of direct primaries as it goes to solve problems of aspirants.
Senator Shuaibu Lau representing Taraba North Senatorial district called for caution in not tieing political parties to a form of conducting primaries. He said the mode of conducting primaries should be left for parties to decide.
He maintained: “I agree with amendment of clause 87 which has to do with political party primaries.
We must, therefore, not tie parties to one way traffic of conducting primaries and not because there are beliefs that governors are hijacking parties and not free parties to democratically elect their leaders.
When the chamber resorted to the committee of the whole, the electronic means of transmitting election results was passed, while political parties are to determine how their primaries are conducted.
breaking
DSS flies Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja, denies him access to family
Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who was arrested by the Department of State Services for interrogation, has been flown to Abuja as part of investigations for allegedly inciting members of the public.
The actor was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State.
The army had come out to say it arrested Agu for soliciting support for the separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra.
He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.
However, a relative of the Nollywood actor told Punch that the family had been denied access to him.
The relative, who wished to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the case, said Agu was first moved from Anambra to Enugu and then to Abuja.
He said attempts to see him in Abuja were rebuffed by the DSS.
“We spent two days trying to ascertain his whereabouts. We were later informed that he was moved to Enugu and then Abuja.
“We heard that the idea is to move him away from the South-East. We have made efforts to see him, but the DSS has not granted us access. Even the lawyers have not been allowed to reach him,” the relative said.
Agu, who has starred in several movies, including ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, which is now showing on Netflix, has been a known supporter of the Biafra struggle.
breaking
Chidinma pleads not guilty to killing of Super TV CEO, Ataga
Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level student of the University of Lagos, who is the prime suspect in the murder of the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, has pleaded not guilty to the crime.
The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to the crime on Tuesday alongside one Adedapo Quadri as they are the key suspects in the murder case.
They were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.
They both pleaded not guilty to the eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.
The pair were also arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.
Chioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of the stolen property.
They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi.
Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.
Ojukwu, who was consequently arrested on June 23 over the murder of Usifo Ataga in a service apartment, recently she was able to kill him because he was weak.
She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of drugs and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card.
She, however, recanted later in a video, saying she acted in self-defence.
Usifo, 50, was buried on July 30.
breaking
Lagos Gov shows compassion, reduces traffic offenders’ fines
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tempered justice with mercy, and reduced the traffic offenders’ outrageous fines. He promised that “For example, if the fine was N70,000, it will be reduced to about N20,00”.
Sanwo-Olu, who visited the impounded vehicles depot at Alausa, on Wednesday, in company with the Lagos State Taskforce Chairman, Mr. Shola Jejeloye, and other government officials, was moved with compassion, when he saw many impounded vehicles, and the tearful and sorrowful faces of some of their owners/drivers milling around helplessly.
He drew near the crowed and addressed them, asking, “Do you agree that you have violated the traffic laws of Lagos State, and the laws must be obeyed? They answered, “yes we agree, please forgive us”.
Sanwo-Olu then promised to reduce the fines to an affordable level, and use it to serve as a warning to people violating the Lagos traffic laws.
The governor warned offenders not to bribe any Taskforce officials again, but pay any fines to government coffers directly. He said that in the next few days, people should watch out for the official information on the modality of paying the fines to government’s coffers directly
Latest News
- 64-year-old Nigerian woman marries for the first time; see who she married | Photos
- DSS flies Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja, denies him access to family
- BBNaija’s White Money lands in hospital
- Chidinma pleads not guilty to killing of Super TV CEO, Ataga
- Judge refuses to release corpse of ex-Lagos Military Gov, Kanu to family
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
-
NEWS2 days ago
Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Newcastle are plotting a transfer raid for four key Manchester United players
-
SPORTS2 days ago
France win UEFA Nations League with Mbappe goal
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Benefits of being hairy
-
breaking2 days ago
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Four good positions for getting babies
-
breaking1 day ago
14-year-old girl becomes Kano Governor for 20 minutes