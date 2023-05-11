Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause gets married to singer G Flip after one year of dating

Reality star Chrishell Stause, 41, and singer G Flip, 28, have announced their marriage.

Chrishell, who found fame after starring on Selling Sunset, uploaded an adorable video to her Instagram feed on Wednesday (May 10), which teased intimate snaps from their low-key wedding among special moments.

In the adorable montage, one snap of the pair captured them all dressed up on their wedding day as Chrishell donned a white chic wedding dress while G Flip opted for a black tuxedo.

The married couple had only started dating about a year ago, and in their announcement, Chrishell promoted her partner’s new track, Be Your Man.

Some of the lyrics Chrishell highlighted in her social media post were, “Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Sharing heartfelt words about her other half, Chrishell penned: “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there.

“Please go stream! I love you so much, @gflip [love heart emoji]”

G Flip – whose official name is Georgia Claire Flipo – commented: “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy [love heart emoji] thank you x.”

Soon after making the announcement and Chrishell’s Selling Sunset co-stars and fans showered them with messages.

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan penned: “IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon emoji] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS.”