‘Selling Sunset’ star Mary Fitzgerald suffered a septic miscarriage

Mary Fitzgerald is trying to stay positive after suffering a miscarriage.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram Friday, the “Selling Sunset” star revealed she got pregnant while on her honeymoon in Bali with husband Romain Bonnet, 29, but unfortunately it “didn’t work out.”

“On top of the miscarriage, I also had a septic miscarriage,” Fitzgerald, 42, said while choking back tears. “So, had to go in for surgery for that.”

A septic miscarriage happens when a woman develops an infection in the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic, and can cause chills, fever, vaginal discharge, vaginal bleeding and a rapid heart rate. Surgery is then required to remove the cause of the infection.

“I guess the only reason why I’ve been silent for a long time — and the reason why I’m speaking out now — is because I do realize how common this is and how many people go through this,” she continued.

The reality TV star — who already has a 28-year-old son named Austin — went on to say that while it has been “rough,” there’s “still hope” and she will “keep trying” until she has “good news to share.”

Fitzgerald continued the positive thinking in her caption, writing, “We won’t be giving up… and if this message speaks to you in any way or you are feeling down, helpless, alone… please know we are in this together. Hang in there…”

Her “Selling Sunset” co-stars and coworkers at The Oppenheim Group were quick to send her love in the comments section.

“Most beautiful human inside and out,” Amanza Smith wrote. “Love you both so much and will continue to hold you up through all your pain. ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Yes you will have good news very soon. 🙏🏽😇”

“We will always be here to support you and Romain, through anything. Love you,” Brett Oppenheim chimed in.

Former co-star Maya Vander, who also tragically suffered a miscarriage last year, added, “Sending love!!🙌 sorry you had to experience it.”

Bonnet and Fitzgerald tied the knot in a secret civil ceremony in March 2018, over a year before their filmed Netflix nuptials.

Nearly four years later, the couple finally got to celebrate their love during an ultra-luxe honeymoon to Bali after previously having to cancel the trip due to COVID-19.