Sun’s out, buns out!

An unbothered Christine Quinn ditched her swimsuit top while vacationing at the luxurious VidantaWorld resort in Mexico.

On Monday, the “Selling Sunset” alum shared a video compilation documenting her relaxing getaway, which included sunbathing in a thong bikini bottom.

“You call me a 🏝️ like it’s a bad thing..,” she cheekily wrote in the caption.

The photos of the former TV personality were taken at the luxurious VidantaWorld resort.

She gave more glimpses into her vacay on Tuesday by sharing a carousel of picturesque snaps.

In one photo, the former reality star, 36, posed in a gold thong sans her top while lounging on the beach and showing off her golden tan.

Quinn also left little to the imagination as she covered her face with a book and covered her chest with her arm.

Later, the “How to Be a Boss B*tch” author posed in a green bikini while standing on a swing set over a shallow swimming pool at the resort.

Quinn — who is currently going through a divorce from Christian Richard — also enjoyed her tropical vacation by taking a walk on the beach, soaking in the hot tub and sipping a beverage at the bar.

It’s unclear who the mother of one was on the getaway with since she was solo in all of her posts.

Her trip to Mexico comes three months after she shaded her ex — whom she married in December 2019 — during a summer vacation.

“Remember ladies, while you’re healing he’s balding,” she captioned a reel of herself posing in a bikini on a yacht in August.

In March, Richard was arrested for domestic violence for allegedly throwing a bag of glass at Quinn.

The former Cisco software engineer then filed for divorce from Quinn in April and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The docs also revealed that Richard is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Shortly after, Quinn — who is also seeking full custody — claimed Richard has “perpetrated acts of domestic violence and child abuse against [her] son and [her].”

“I reported these acts of abuse to law enforcement because they were true and because I feared for our safety,” she said in court documents filed in April.