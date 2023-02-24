Selena Gomez takes social media break amid Hailey Bieber drama

Selena Gomez is leaving social media — for now at least.

The Disney Channel alum, 30, has been getting busy online in recent days: sharing sultry snaps, commenting on a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber and weighing in on internet drama.

However, she revealed she’s going to be calling it quits amid the “silly” drama with the Rhode Skin founder.

“I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” Gomez said in a TikTok live on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m good, I love the way I am, I don’t care,” the “Spring Breakers” actress went on.

“And yeah, I’m gonna be taking a second from social media ’cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this.”

Gomez, who surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most followed woman on Instagram earlier that day, said she was just taking a short break.

“I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything,” the “Same Old Love” singer concluded.

Gomez has taken several breaks from social media over the past decade, citing her mental health.

Inded her pal Taylor Swift, 33, when a clip resurfaced on TikTok appearing to show Bieber, 26, throwing shade at the “All Too Well” chart-topper.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez commented.

The video, shared by @duckcopycat0, showed Bieber co-hosting “Drop the Mic” when Method Man referenced Swift’s 2017 album, “Reputation.”

“[Celebrities will perform] a one-on-one rap battle full of the meanest lyrics about a celebrity since Taylor Swift’s last album,” the rapper, 51, said in the clip.

The supermodel then made a gagging motion and shrugged her shoulders after hearing the “Shake It Off” singer’s name.

“THISS is real Hailey ‘Bieber’ mean girl // matona [Spanish for ‘bully’] / A Bully,” the creator wrote atop of the viral video, adding snake emojis in the caption.

Gomez famously dated Hailey’s now-husband, Justin Bieber, on and off for eight years

The young Hollywood stars called it quits for the final time in March 2018, mere months before Justin, 28, popped the question to Hailey.

Despite years of a rumored rift between the model and the “Only Murders in the Building” actress, Hailey said she has no bad blood with her now-husband’s former girlfriend.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love,” she said on the ”Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022.

Hailey and Gomez also seemingly confirmed their relationship had been mended when they were photographed smiling next to each other at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala last October.